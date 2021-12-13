E-Axle Market 2022 | Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “E-Axle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global E-axle market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

An e-axle refers to an electro-mechanical propulsion system equipped with axle structures, electric motors, power electronics, and transmission units. It acts as a compact and cost-efficient electric drive solution for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). E-axles are manufactured utilizing lightweight and high-strength metals, such as aluminum. They assist in reducing the complexity of BEVs and customizing power, torque, installation space, etc. Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) rely on e-axle solutions to make optimum usage of the internal volume of vehicles for extra battery capacity and passenger space.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-axle-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) is one of the key factors driving the e-axle market. In line with this, the elevating levels of urbanization and the inflating income levels of consumers are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the growing consumer awareness towards the harmful effects of fossil fuel-based automobiles on human health and the climate is also propelling the product demand. Besides this, the expanding utilization of e-axles to enhance energy efficiency and improve the noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) performance is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, various government bodies across several countries are regulating or banning the sales of fossil fuel-based passenger cars to minimize vehicle-based carbon emissions, which is further augmenting the global market. Apart from this, numerous prominent manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced product variants that are equipped with high-strength casings and can also accommodate high torque and input speeds. This, in turn, is projected to bolster the global e-axle market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

AVL List GmbH

Axletech International (Meritor Inc)

Borgwarner Inc

Continental AG

Dana Incorporated

GKN Plc (Melrose Industries)

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler Technologies AG Co. KG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung).

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3IUPCV4

The report has segmented the market based on component type, vehicle type and drive type.

Breakup by Component Type:

Combining Motors

Power Electronics

Transmission

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

ICE Vehicles

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Breakup by Drive Type:

Forward Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Insurance Analytics Market 2022-2027 | Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Analysis, Share and Forecast

Data Wrangling Market Report Analysis, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast 2021-2026

Alopecia Treatment Market Report Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Analysis, Share and Forecast 2021-2026

Anti-Rheumatics Market Report Growth, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Market Report Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2021-2026

Auto Dimming Mirror Market Report Share, Analysis, Industry Trends, Growth, Size and Forecast 2021-2026

Algae Products Market Report Analysis, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2021-2026

Security Testing Market Report Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report Growth, Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast 2021-2026

Ablation Devices Market Report Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

Anticoagulants Market Share, Size, Demand, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

Patient Handling Equipment Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

Precast Concrete Market Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2021-2026

Intraoperative Imaging Market Demand, Trends, Analysis, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

Metal Foil Tapes Market Growth, Demand, Trends, Analysis, Share, Size and Forecast 2021-2026

Smart Stadium Market Size, Growth, Demand, Trends, Analysis, Share and Forecast 2021-2026

Managed Print Services Market Share, Analysis, Size, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2021-2026

Poultry Diagnostics Market Share, Analysis, Size, Growth, Demand, Trends and Forecast 2021-2026

Flame Retardants Market Analysis, Demand, Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Demand, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Share, Size and Forecast 2021-2026

App Analytics Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Analysis, Share and Forecast 2021-2026

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal