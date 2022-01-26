Construction Textile Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

Construction Textile Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Construction Textile Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Construction Textile market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Construction Textile industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Construction Textile including:

Royal Tencate

GSE Environmental

Low & Bonar

Fibertex Nonwoven

Sioen Industries

Sattler AG

Saint-Gobain

Taiyo Kogyo Corporation

Serge Ferrari

Hiraoka & Co. Ltd.

Endutex Coated Technical Textiles

Verseidag-Indutex GmbH

Hightex GmbH

Bonar Technical Fabrics

Hanes Geo Components

Mattex Geosynthetics

NAUE GmbH

Officine Maccaferri

Polymer Group

Propex Operating Company

Raven Industries

Reliance Industries

Tenax Corporation

TenCate Geosynthetics

Tensar International

Thrace-LINQ

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

PVC

ETFE

PTFE

PP

PET

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Architectural Membranes

Scaffolding Nets

Hoardings and Signages

Awnings and Canopies

Roads and Dams

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Construction Textile Market Overview

1.1 Construction Textile Definition

1.2 Global Construction Textile Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Construction Textile Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Construction Textile Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Construction Textile Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Construction Textile Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Construction Textile Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Construction Textile Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Construction Textile Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Construction Textile Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Construction Textile Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Construction Textile Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Construction Textile Market by Type

3.1.1 PVC

3.1.2 ETFE

3.1.3 PTFE

3.1.4 PP

3.1.5 PET

3.2 Global Construction Textile Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Construction Textile Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Construction Textile Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Construction Textile by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Construction Textile Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Construction Textile Market by Application

4.1.1 Architectural Membranes

4.1.2 Scaffolding Nets

4.1.3 Hoardings and Signages

4.1.4 Awnings and Canopies

4.1.5 Roads and Dams

4.2 Global Construction Textile Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Construction Textile by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Continue…

