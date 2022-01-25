Digital Battlefield Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

Digital Battlefield Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Digital Battlefield market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Digital Battlefield industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The global Digital Battlefield market was valued at 608.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 733.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Fusion Market Research has surveyed the Digital Battlefield manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Digital Battlefield Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Digital Battlefield Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

BAE SYSTEMS

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

FLIR SYSTEMS INC

COBHAM LIMITED

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

RHEINMETALL AG

THALES GROUP

LEONARDO

SAAB AB

ROLTA INDIA LIMITED

ATOS SE

AIRBUS S.A.S

RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS LIMITED

INDRA

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (IAI)

ASELSAN A.S.

TELEPLAN GLOBE AS

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Battlefield Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Digital Battlefield Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Hardware

Software

Service

China Digital Battlefield Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Digital Battlefield Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Anti-Interference

Early Warning

Defense

Communication Guarantee

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

