Duty Free & Travel Retail Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

Duty Free & Travel Retail Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Duty Free & Travel Retail market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Duty Free & Travel Retail industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Duty Free & Travel Retail from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Duty Free & Travel Retail market.

Leading players of Duty Free & Travel Retail including:

Dufry

Lagardère Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

LVMH

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

China Duty Free Group

Dubai Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

Gebr. Heinemann

King Power International Group

The Shilla Duty Free

JR Group

DFS Group

Bahrain Duty Free

Baltona Duty Free

Le Bridge Duty Free

RegStaer

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Alcohol, Wine and Spirits

Tobacco & Cigarettes

Fashion & Luxury Goods

Confectionery & Food Stuff

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Overview

1.1 Duty Free & Travel Retail Definition

1.2 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market by Type

3.1.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

3.1.2 Alcohol, Wine and Spirits

3.1.3 Tobacco & Cigarettes

3.1.4 Fashion & Luxury Goods

3.1.5 Confectionery & Food Stuff

3.2 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Duty Free & Travel Retail by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market by Application

4.1.1 Airports

4.1.2 Onboard Aircraft

4.1.3 Seaports

4.1.4 Train Stations

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Duty Free & Travel Retail by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Duty Free & Travel Retail Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Duty Free & Travel Retail by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continue…

