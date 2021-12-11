Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Reach USD 3.93 Billion by 2027; Increasing R&D Initiatives to Stoke Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

The global bone graft substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 3.93 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing R&D initiatives and the growing adoption of synthetic bone graft substitutes globally. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Autograft, Allograft, Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Synthetic, and Xenograft), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Joint Reconstruction, Foot & Ankle, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, observes that the market stood at USD 3.18 billion in 2019.

COVID-19 Impact: Market to Experience -12.6% Decline in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the healthcare institutions focusing on treating people suffering from the disease. In contrast, several elective medical procedures and orthopedic surgeries have either been canceled or postponed. Based on our analysis, the market will exhibit a huge decline of -12.6% in 2020 due to the aforementioned reasons. However, the market will return to normalcy once the pandemic is over.

Bone grafting is a type of surgical procedure that aids in restoring a displaced bone with bone grafts or substitutes. It helps to efficiently fix bone fractures that may pose a significant health risk to the patient.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate to further contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2020 and 2027.

SEGMENTATION:

Synthetic Segment Held 29.3% Market Share in 2019

Based on type, the synthetic segment held a market share of about 29.3% in 2019 and is expected to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing adoption of synthetic procedures due to their lowered risk of infection.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain at Forefront; Presence of Prominent Players to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global bone graft substitutes market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of established players that are developing advanced bone graft substitutes in the region between 2020 and 2027. North America stood at USD 1.27 billion in 2019.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market backed by the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries in the region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Merger and Acquisition by Major Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global market comprises small, medium, and large companies focusing on maintaining their presence. The large companies are focusing on acquiring other small companies to expand their bone graft substitutes portfolio and further strengthen their market positions. Moreover, the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies by other key players is expected to bode well for market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

November 2020 – Stryker announced the acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company focused on extremities and biologics. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Stryker’s bone graft substitutes portfolio aid in maintaining its dominance.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (New Brunswick, U.S.)

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Alachua, U.S.)

Stryker (Kalamazoo, U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (Warsaw, U.S.)

Smith & Nephew plc (London, U.K.)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

SeaSpine (Carlsbad, U.S.)

AlloSource (Centennial, U.S.)

Bioventus (Durham, U.S.)

MTF Biologics (Edison, U.S.)

Orthofix Holdings, Inc. (Lewisville, U.S.)

Exactech, Inc. (Gainesville, U.S.)

Aesculap, Inc. (B. Braun Company) (Tuttlingen, Germany)

Other Players

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions Insights on Funding Scenario Pertaining to Research and Development of Bone Grafts Substitutes Product Pricing Analysis Industry Background Pertaining to Bone Graft Substitutes Key Industry Trends New Product Launches Impact of COVID-19 on Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Autografts Allografts Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Synthetic Polymer Ceramic Hydroxyapatite Beta TCP Others Xenograft Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Spinal Fusion Joint Reconstruction Foot & Ankle Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continue..

