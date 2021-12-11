Dental Caries Detectors Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% by 2028; Large Dental Patient Pool to Support Business

The global dental caries detectors market size is expected to reach USD 586.0 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The increasing R&D activities for the development of innovative products based on laser fluorescence and trans-illumination technologies will drive the market in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Dental Caries Detectors Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 265.2 million in 2020.

The growing awareness about dental caries among patients can spur opportunities for the global market. The need for accurate dental diagnostic tools for the detection of dental caries will incite the market’s growth. Moreover, the requisite for effective and quick diagnosis of dental caries in developing nations will fuel demand for dental caries detectors, thus boosting the market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/dental-caries-detectors-market-101134

Introduction of Digital Radiography by Air Techniques to Promote Dental Caries Detectors Market Growth

Air Techniques, Inc, a significant producer and leader of dental equipment, introduced ScanX Classic View, a state-of-the-art digital radiography system. The company added the new machine to its series of dental equipment. The latest design can scan PSPs in all intraoral formats, from size 0 to 4, even in Ceph plates and extraoral Pan. The ScanX Classic View digital radiography system offers efficient operational capabilities without any hassle. The new ScanX Classic View encompasses a colored touchscreen display for scanned images. Its super-friendly interface allows scan modes for consistent scanning. Moreover, ScanX Classic View’s introduction can spur lucrative opportunities for the global market due to enhanced workflow, cost-effectiveness, and reliable diagnostics. Besides, higher flexibility and impeccable image quality make it advantageous for dental practices.

Dental Clinics to Hold the Largest Share

Based on product type, the market is divided into laser fluorescence caries detector and transillumination caries detector segments. The laser fluorescence caries detector segment is expected to account for the largest share in the market. The growth is attributed to the introduction of technology. The surging need for laser fluorescence-based detectors such as DIAGNOdent (KaVo Dental) in the U.S., Japan, Germany, France, and Italy, will boost the segment’s growth.

Based on end-user, the market is classified into dental clinics, and hospitals & ASC’s. The dental clinics are expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to the growing inclination towards dental clinics among dental practitioners.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Higher Adoption Advanced Diagnostic Devices to Bolster Growth in North America

The rising adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic devices and awareness about oral health will aid North America’s market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population in the region.

Europe is expected to expand and hold a considerable dental caries detectors market share due to the rising per capita healthcare expenditure in European countries.

Improving healthcare infrastructure is expected to stimulate business in the rest of the world.

Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-caries-detectors-market-101134

The Report Lists the Key companies in this Market:

KaVo Dental (Brea, California, U.S.)

ACTEON Group (Mérignac, France)

Dentsply Sirona. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Quantum Dental Technologies Inc. (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

DentLight Inc. (Plano, Texas, U.S.)

Air Techniques Inc. (New York, U.S.)

AdDent, Inc. (Danbury, Connecticut, U.S.)

Other Players

Quick Buy – Dental Caries Detectors Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101134

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Dental Caries, Key Countries/ Region, 2020 Number of Dental Clinics, Key Countries, 2020 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dental Caries Detectors Market Key Industry Developments

Global Dental Caries Detectors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Laser Fluorescence Caries Detector Trans illumination Caries Detector Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Clinics Hospitals & ASC’s Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World

North America Dental Caries Detectors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Laser Fluorescence Caries Detector Trans illumination Caries Detector Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Clinics Hospitals & ASC’s Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Dental Caries Detectors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Laser Fluorescence Caries Detector Trans illumination Caries Detector Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Clinics Hospitals & ASC’s Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Dental Caries Detectors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Laser Fluorescence Caries Detector Trans illumination Caries Detector Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Clinics Hospitals & ASC’s Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country Japan Australia China India Southeast Asia Rest of APAC



Toc Continue..

Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dental-caries-detectors-market-101134

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Related Reports :

Brain Tumor Drugs Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Dental Caries Detectors Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Pain Management Devices Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

U.S. Hair Transplant Procedure Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data