Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Report 2021-2024 Major Manufacturers Performance, Market Share and Size (Players: DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics)

“Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The 3PLs of today can provide a much broader range of services than they used to. It used to be that their primary focus was on warehousing and shipping, so if you sent them your product they would store it and ship it for you. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business. This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. In fact, there are very few aspects of your business that a 3PL cant take care of for you and in many cases, they have technology and resources that you may not, so you get the benefit of top-tier tech without the investment. A 4PL is an independent, singularly accountable, non-asset based integrator of clients supply and demand chains. The 4PLs role is to implement and manage a value creating business solution through control of time and place utilities and influence on form and possession utilities within the client organization. Performance and success of the 4PLs intervention is measured as a function of value creation within the client organization.

The report originally introduced Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) basics portraits, categories, uses and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Also it analysed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, product, force, demand and Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) request growth rate and forecast to 2024 etc. In the end, the report introduced new design SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) for each application.

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by Top Manufacturers:

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DSV, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Dachser, Panalpina, GEODIS, Toll Holdings, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Hitachi Transport System, XPO Logistics, GEFCO, Yusen Logistics, Agility

By Type

Transportation, Warehousing, Value-added Services, Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL, Other

By Application

Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial, Elements, Food, Groceries, Automotive, Technological, Retailing, Other

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry.

Different types and applications of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry.

SWOT analysis of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market Forecast.

