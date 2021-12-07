Impact of COVID- 19 | Liquid Masterbatches Market 2021 Research Report Revenue Analysis of Americhem Inc, Ferro-Plast Srl, BASF SE

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Liquid Masterbatches Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Liquid Masterbatches Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Liquid Masterbatches analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Liquid masterbatches are a mixture of additives or pigments which are utilized for the coloring or imparting other desirable properties to polymers. Such desirable properties may include UV stabilizing, antistatic, flame retardation and antilocking properties. Various technologies used for manufacturing of polymers can be used by masterbatches like blow, spinning, injection molding and others. The market for liquid masterbatches is experiencing steady growth due to a number of factors that include the growing end user markets like automobile, healthcare and packaging. In addition, there is a heightened demand of plastics from the packaging of luxury goods and the construction industry which consequently is boosting the market for liquid masterbatches. Moreover, there is an augmented demand for light weight vehicles so that the greenhouse effect can be checked and to reduce the emissions coming out from vehicles. To achieve this, the content of plastic in the vehicles is increased, thereby reducing their weight and the carbon emissions. Hence, metal parts in vehicles are being replaced by plastics and this presents a great opportunity for the liquid masterbatches market. However, the rising prices of oil and strict environmental regulations concerning with non-biodegradable plastics are hampering the growth of the plastic industries which consequently is having a negative impact on the market for liquid masterbatches.

Liquid Masterbatches Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Liquid Masterbatches for each application.

Liquid Masterbatches Market by Top Manufacturers:

Americhem Inc, Ferro-Plast Srl, BASF SE, Polyone Corporation, A. Schulman, Clariant AG, Ampacet Corporation, Techmer PM Inc., Marval Industries Inc., RTP CO., Standridge Color Corporation, Uniform Color Company, Inc, Cabot Corporation,

By Product Type

Additives, Mineral Oil, Phthalates, Plasticizers for PVC, Polyurethane, Resins, Other Products

By End User

Packaging, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Electrical, Construction, Consumer Products, Others

By Color Type

Black, White, Color

