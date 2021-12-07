COVID-19 Impact on Kraft Paper Industry 2021: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (BillerudKorsnäs AB, Gascogne Papier, Natron-Hayat d.o.o. Maglaj)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Kraft Paper Market" Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Kraft Paper Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Kraft Paper analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Kraft Paper is produced by Kraft (chemical) pulp, has high toughness handling capacity and printability. Kraft Paper is widely used in the packaging industry, by converting it into bags, pouches, wrapping papers, cans, cartons, corrugated sheets including others. Kraft pulp, which is used for the manufacturing of Kraft Paper, is comparatively darker than other than other wood pulps. Kraft Paper can be bleached to improve its brightness and is also used for the purpose of handling heavy duty items. Kraft pulping technology has better performance than other pulping technologies which implies its usage, it is employed in approximately 80% of the total paper production. Kraft Paper is available with different characteristics across the world which includes sack Kraft Paper and specialty Kraft Paper. The demand for customization is increasing due to growing consumer bargaining power and improving technical specification qualities. Specialty Kraft Paper basically includes two types of paper: machine glazed and machine finished Kraft Paper. Machine glazed papers are used for packaging of end use based products, which has high consumer appeal. Machine glazed paper applications ranges from consumer goods to fat-resistant papers, fast food markets, barrier paper for butter & other dairy packaging among others.

The report originally introduced Kraft Paper basics portraits, categories, uses and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Also it analysed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, product, force, demand and Kraft Paper request growth rate and forecast to 2024 etc. In the end, the report introduced new design SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Kraft Paper Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Kraft Paper for each application.

Kraft Paper Market by Top Manufacturers:

BillerudKorsnäs AB, Gascogne Papier, Natron-Hayat d.o.o. Maglaj, WestRock Company, KapStone Paper & Packaging Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Georgia Pacific LLC, Stora Enso Oyj, Mondi Group, Canfor Corporation, International Paper,

By Basis Weight

200 gsm

By Product Type

Specialty Kraft Paper, Sack Kraft Paper,

By Grade Type

Bleached, Unbleached,

By Finish Type

Glazed, Finished,

By Application

Bags & Pouches, Sacks, Envelopes, Corrugated Sheets, Composite Cans, Cartons,

By End Use

Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Building & Construction, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Electronics & Electricals, Other Consumer Goods,

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Kraft Paper Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Kraft Paper market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Kraft Paper industry.

Different types and applications of Kraft Paper industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Kraft Paper Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Kraft Paper industry.

SWOT analysis of Kraft Paper Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Kraft Paper market Forecast.

