Pretreatment Coatings Market Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2026

The global pretreatment coatings market size is expected to witness promising growth backed by increasing demand for powder coatings in several industries such as automotive, agricultural, and others. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, predicts significant growth for the market during the forecast period.

A pretreatment coating is primarily done on the base of the material to prevent it from hazardous properties such as rust, and corrosion. In addition to this, it imparts efficient and improved film adhesive properties to the surface. Furthermore, it is extensively used in several industry applications such as automotive, electronics, agriculture, and construction. Moreover, environmental hazards caused due to phosphate coatings is propelling the companies to adopt a sustainable method that will prevent corrosion along with improved paint adhesion.

What does the Market Report Include?

The market report includes detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. In addition to this, the report includes information sourced from advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2019 and 2026.

Regional Analysis:

North America, on the other hand, will register healthy growth for the market during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as increasing appliance industry during the projected horizon. The market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is likely to gain momentum backed by increasing demand for pretreatment coating for building and constructional activities between 2019 and 2026.

According to the demographics, Asia-Pacific, among the regions, is expected to lead the growth of the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as rising aerospace production in countries such as China. Furthermore, presence of major automobile manufacturers in Asia-Pacific will contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Wisconsin Launching New Product to Promote Growth

According the report, the market comprises of several companies operating in the market trying to cement their position in the fiercely competitive market. Adoption of strategies such as product launches, and expanding their product offerings to cater to the rising demand will bode well for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the companies are gaining market stronghold and registering promising pretreatment coatings market revenue by increasing investments in R&D activities during the projected horizon. For instance, Professional Plating (PPI) has installed Shirley, a $3.6 million zinc rack plating line in Wisconsin in 2018. The company has heavily invested about $12 million in developing new facilities and equipment.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products to Spur Demand

The widespread use of phosphate coatings that have better corrosion resistance and superior paint adhesion properties bring with it several health and environmental concerns. Additionally, strict government regulations regarding the environment threat posed by phosphorus has enables the companies to adopt eco-friendly and strong pretreatment coating alternatives. For instance, several companies are adopting saline-based multi-metal pretreatments, which provide dense films, and enhance adhesive properties because of being less surface tensile. Furthermore, they provide great corrosion-resistant properties to the surface. Thereby, growing adoption of eco-friendly products is anticipated to boost the demand for the market during the forecast period.

List of Companies Proliferating in the Market:

Chemtall GmbH

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

PPG Industries

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

3M

AkzoNobel N.V.

The Sherwin Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Blastech, Crystal Mark Inc.

Avudai Surface Treatments Pvt. Ltd.

Troy Chemical Industries Inc.

Among others

