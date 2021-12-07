Hexafluorosilicic Acid Market Growth, Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2026

The global hexafluorosilicic acid market is likely to gain momentum from the increasing need to convert aluminium ore into aluminium metal. It is also used by the municipal corporations worldwide to maintain the levels of fluoride in water, as well as by toothpaste manufacturers to prevent tooth decay. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Hexafluorosilicic Acid Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Chemical Intermediate, Metal Surface Treatment, Water Fluoridation, Wood Preservation, Glass Additive, Ceramic Hardening, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report also states that hexafluorosilicic acid is often found as a co-product while manufacturing phosphate fertilizers.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hexafluorosilicic-acid-market-102170

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the hexafluorosilicic acid market trends, opportunities, and challenges?

How will the market be affected in the near future amid the changing consumer behaviour?

Which region is likely to lead in terms of maximum revenue?

Which segment is expected to dominate by generating the highest share?

What are the vital strategies followed by key players to intensify competition?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage in Textile Industry to Skyrocket Demand

Hexafluorosilicic acid is extensively used in the textile industry owing to its capability to eliminate smudges and stains. Apart from that, it is experiencing a surge in the demand from the chemical processing industry across the globe because it is considered to be an intermediate, as well as a raw material in the manufacturing of numerous chemicals. However, it has certain harmful effects and hence, exposure to it can immediately cause difficulty in breathing, eye irritation, and burns on skin. Being corrosive in nature, it can also cause diarrhoea, blood vomiting, nervous system disorder, and irregular heartbeat under prolonged exposure. These factors may hinder the hexafluorosilicic acid market growth during the forthcoming years.

Segment-

Rising Demand from Municipal Corporations to Drive Water Fluoridation Segment

In terms of application, the market is segregated into ceramic hardening, glass additive, wood preservation, water fluoridation, metal surface treatment, chemical intermediate, and others. Out of these, the water fluoridation segment presently holds the maximum hexafluorosilicic acid market share. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for this acid from several water treatment plants and municipal corporations. This is because hexafluorosilicic acid helps in maintaining the content of fluoride in water. Also, in various countries, the governments are implementing stringent rules and regulations regarding proper water treatment. It is likely to contribute to the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis-

High Demand from Steel & Furniture Industries to Favor Growth in Europe

Europe, on the other hand, is expected to showcase considerable growth as the groundwater in this region possesses low levels of fluorides. In Latin America, the expansion of furniture and steel industry would upsurge the demand for hexafluorosilicic acid for wood preservation and metal treatment purposes, respectively. Lastly, The Middle East & Africa would exhibit high demand backed by the less availability of clean drinking water and the increasing need for water treatment.

Based on geography, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Amongst these, Asia Pacific and North America are anticipated to be the major regions by procuring the maximum hexafluorosilicic acid market revenue. Asia Pacific is set to showcase considerable growth on account of the presence of a large number of application industries, especially textiles. In North America, the rising number of rules imposed by the government regarding water treatment would upsurge the demand for this acid.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Dental Products to Gain Competitive Edge

Hexafluorosilicic acid is a colourless, clear liquid that has a sharp odour. It is mainly sold and manufactured as water solutions. The overall industry growth will be mainly driven by water treatment, textile, and chemicals industries. Various enterprises present in the market are also focusing on launching new dental products as the acid owns excellent properties to prevent tooth decay and other related diseases. In addition to that, the emergence of fumigation and sterilization technologies is further opening door to opportunities for the organizations as the demand for tanned glass and animal hide is rising.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the companies operating in the hexafluorosilicic acid market. They are as follows:

Honeywell

American Elements

Mosaic

Solvay

KC Industries LLC

Redox Pty Ltd.

Gelest

NAPCO Chemical Company

Stella Chemifa

Ixom

Other prominent companies

Read Related News:

https://shangwich.mn.co/posts/18933019

https://stemfemmes.mn.co/posts/18933020

https://careero.mn.co/posts/18933023

https://howtolive.tribe.so/post/automotive-engine-oil-market-revenue-future-growth-trends-top-key-players-b–61adfccb7b5ad6352cae4f91

https://mayokodozite.tribe.so/post/automotive-engine-oil-market-overview-key-players-analysis-opportunities-co–61adfcd299d1a81e4be825b2

https://rigenrin.tribe.so/post/automotive-engine-oil-market-size-analysis-share-research-business-growth-a–61adfcd70ca178c6a8322536

https://sharequant.tribe.so/post/automotive-engine-oil-market-business-opportunities-top-manufacture-growth—61adfcdc39bb066de167e6f5

https://theastuteparent.tribe.so/post/automotive-engine-oil-market-analysis-by-key-players-share-revenue-trends-s–61adfceb336b1d2f1421a228

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter:https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/