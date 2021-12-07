Toilet Paper Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2027

The global toilet paper market is set to gain momentum from the rising awareness of deforestation while producing paper pulp. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Toilet Paper Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Rolled and Folded), Ply Count (One, Two, and Others), Application (Household, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the toilet paper market size was USD 26.14 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 38.34 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Accelerate Growth Fueled by Panic Buying among Masses

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic created panic buying practices among the masses in the first few months of 2020. Hence, the demand for tissue paper and toilet paper surged exponentially during that time. Governments of various countries implemented lockdown and social distancing measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Kimberly-Clark, for instance, mentioned that its 2020 first-quarter sales reached USD 1.7 billion. As compared to 2019, it increased by 13% this year.

How Did We Create This Report?

Various insights present in the report were derived from extensive primary and secondary research. Our expert advisors and analysts used quantitative and industry-wide market projection methodologies and customer insights tools to make authentic data available to the clients. The report also provides an uncluttered evaluation of projections and estimations on the market dynamics.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Working-class Population to Spur Demand

The rising trend of travel and tourism is expected to broaden the hospitality industry worldwide. The demand for toilet paper in restaurants, resorts, and hotels is growing rapidly on account of the increasing hygiene requirements. Apart from that, the surging working-class population will further raise the usage of this product in corporate sectors and offices. For instance, the U.S. Census Bureau’s data on Country Business Pattern revealed that the total number of establishments was 7,860,674 in 2017. It reached 7,912,405 in 2018. These factors are set to propel the toilet paper market growth in the coming years. However, the rising popularity of bidet toilets may hamper growth by limiting demand.

Segment-

Household Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Rising Number of Nuclear Families

Based on application, the household segment generated 60.16% in terms of the toilet paper market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of toilet paper in homes as it is considered to be an essential daily use commodity. Besides, the surging trend of living alone, as well as the rising number of nuclear families in urban areas would aid growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis-

Surging Number of Hospitality Facilities to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, Asia Pacific earned USD 9.55 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. Though the per capita toilet paper usage is relatively lower in this region, the rapid industrialization and urbanization would result in the development of improved restrooms, thereby leading to rising demand.

North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow significantly backed by the rising spending power of people residing in Canada and the U.S. Europe is set to show rising usage of toilet paper because of the increasing number of hospitality facilities in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Investing in Development of New Production Facilities

The market for toilet paper houses a large number of manufacturers that are mainly aiming to invest hefty amounts of money in developing new production facilities. They are doing so to increase their production capacities and to cater to the rising demand worldwide. Below are the two latest industry developments:

September 2020 : Andritz AG bagged a new order from Guangdong Hengan Paper Co., Ltd. to provide four tissue machines to its mill situated in China. It will be used to produce premium-quality handkerchief, toilet, facial, and napkin tissue made out of virgin market pulp.

: Andritz AG bagged a new order from Guangdong Hengan Paper Co., Ltd. to provide four tissue machines to its mill situated in China. It will be used to produce premium-quality handkerchief, toilet, facial, and napkin tissue made out of virgin market pulp. April 2019: Naheola mill will be getting an investment of approximately USD 120 million for developing new roll storage and tissue machine building. This will help the company to enhance its bath tissue business.

A list of all the renowned toilet paper producers operating in the global market:

Procter & Gamble Co. (Cincinnati, U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark (Dallas, U.S.)

Essity AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (Atlanta, U.S.)

Hengan Group (Jinjiang, China)

Sofidel Group (Porcari, Italy)

Kruger Inc. (Montreal, Canada)

Empresas CMPC S.A (Santiago, Chile)

WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH (Arnsberg, Germany)

Unilever (London, U.K.)

