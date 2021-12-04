Automotive Forgings Market Status In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Automotive Forgings Market Insights In 2021 : [112 Pages Report] This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Forgings in China, including the following market information:

China Automotive Forgings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China Automotive Forgings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

China top five Automotive Forgings companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive Forgings market size is expected to growth from USD 45130 million in 2020 to USD 65260 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

The China Automotive Forgings market was valued at xx USD million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Automotive Forgings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Leading key players of Automotive Forgings Market are Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, AAM, Bharat Forge Limited, KOBELCO, WanXiang, FAW, Arconic, Mahindra Forgings Europe, Farinia Group, Longcheng Forging, Sinotruck, Dongfeng Forging, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging, Sypris Solutions, Ashok Leyland Limited, Allegheny Technologies, VDM Metals, CITIC Heavy Industries

The opportunities for Automotive Forgings in recent future is the global demand for Automotive Forgings Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Automotive Forgings Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Closed Die Forgings, Open Die Forgings, Rolled Rings Forgings

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Automotive Forgings market is the incresing use of Automotive Forgings in Powertrain Components, Chassis Components, Transmission Parts, Other Parts and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Automotive Forgings market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

