Artificial Grass Turf Market Status In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf ( Tarkett) & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Artificial Grass Turf Market Insights In 2021 : [113 Pages Report] This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Grass Turf in China, including the following market information:

China Artificial Grass Turf Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China Artificial Grass Turf Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Sq.m.)

China top five Artificial Grass Turf companies in 2020 (%)

The global Artificial Grass Turf market size is expected to growth from USD 2652 million in 2020 to USD 4634.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

The China Artificial Grass Turf market was valued at xx USD million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Leading key players of Artificial Grass Turf Market are Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf ( Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport, Edel Grass B.V., Unisport-Saltex Oy, GreenVision/Mattex, Mondo S.p.A., Juta, Condor Grass, Nurteks, Taishan, Victoria PLC, ForestGrass, Forbex

The opportunities for Artificial Grass Turf in recent future is the global demand for Artificial Grass Turf Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Artificial Grass Turf Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Tuft Grass10- 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type, Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Artificial Grass Turf market is the incresing use of Artificial Grass Turf in Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Non-contact Sports, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Artificial Grass Turf market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

