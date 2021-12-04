Applicant Tracking Software Market Outlook 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Workable Software, Zoho, Softgarden & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Applicant Tracking Software Market Insights In 2021 : [110 Pages Report] This report contains market size and forecasts of Applicant Tracking Software in China, including the following market information:

China Applicant Tracking Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China top five Applicant Tracking Software companies in 2020 (%)

The global Applicant Tracking Software market size is expected to growth from USD 2395 million in 2020 to USD 4382.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Applicant Tracking Software market was valued at xx USD million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Applicant Tracking Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Applicant Tracking Software Market are Workable Software, Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, Lever, SAP (SuccessFactors), Jobvite, Workday, Oracle, IBM (Kenexa), ClearCompany, COMPAS Technology, TalentReef, Conrep, Cornerstone OnDemand, Advanced Personnel Systems, Greenhouse Software, ApplicantPro, CATS Software, IKraft Solutions

The opportunities for Applicant Tracking Software in recent future is the global demand for Applicant Tracking Software Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Applicant Tracking Software Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

On-premises, Cloud-Based

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Applicant Tracking Software market is the incresing use of Applicant Tracking Software in Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Applicant Tracking Software market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

