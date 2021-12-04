Antimony Market Size In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Hunan Gold Group, Hsikwang Shan Twinking Star, Dongfeng & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Antimony Market Insights In 2021 : [107 Pages Report] This report contains market size and forecasts of Antimony in China, including the following market information:

China Antimony Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China Antimony Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

China top five Antimony companies in 2020 (%)

The global Antimony market size is expected to growth from USD 926.3 million in 2020 to USD 1392.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027.

The China Antimony market was valued at xx USD million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Antimony manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Leading key players of Antimony Market are Hunan Gold Group, Hsikwang Shan Twinking Star, Dongfeng, Hechi Nanfang Non-ferrous Metals Group, GeoProMining, China-Tin Group, Anhua Huayu Antimony Industry, Huachang Group, Mandalay Resources, Yongcheng Antimony Industry, Geodex Minerals, Stibium Resources, Muli Antimony Industry, Kazzinc, United States Antimony

The global demand for Antimony Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Antimony Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Sb99.90, Sb99.85, Sb99.65, Sb99.50

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Antimony market is the incresing use of Antimony in Fire Retardant, Lead Batteries & Lead Alloys, Chemicals, Ceramics & Glass, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Antimony market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

