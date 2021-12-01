Flange Market to Witness Massive Growth with Outokumpu, Viraj Profiles, Sandvik AB

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. “Global Flange Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026” report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor’s market position, customers’ needs, and demand-supply changes.

The Flange Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Outokumpu (Finland),Viraj Profiles Ltd (India),Sandvik AB (Sweden),Metalfar (Italy),AF Global (United States),Bebitz (Germany),Korea Flange Co., Ltd. (South Korea),Core Pipe (United States),Officine Nicola Galperti and Figlio S.p.A (Italy),SBK (China),Maass Flange Corporation (United States),

Definition:

Flanges refer to the material generally used in the piping and fitting or rather an equipment to join together two pipes. There is a different type of flanges based on the facing type, material, pressure, temperature rating, and others. Major factors driving the growth of flanges market are increasing investment in mega construction projects and growing demand from petrochemical and oil & gas industry. Further, increasing demand from the developing economies expected to drive the demand for flanges over the forecasted period.

The following fragment talks about the Flange market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of Flange Market Segmentation: by Type (High Hub Blinds Flanges, Sanitary Flanges, Threaded Flanges, Spectacle Flanges, Weld Flanges, Others), Application (Plumbing, Mechanics, Electronics, Others), Pressure Ratings (150, 300, 400, 600, 900, 1500, 2500), Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Aluminum, Bronze, Copper, Nickel Alloys, Others), Size (1/2″-3″, 3″-12″, 12″-24″), End-Use (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Petrochemical Industry, Automotive, Others)

Flange Market Drivers:

Growing Demand From the Of Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Industry

Increasing Demand for Carbon Steel Flanges



Flange Market Trends:

Rising Use of Waveguide Flanges for Connecting Sections of Waveguide

Increasing Investment in Mega Construction Projects



Flange Market Growth Opportunities:

Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

Growing Demand from Automotive Industry for Different Types of Flanges Used in Automotive



As the Flange market is becoming increasingly competitive, it has become imperative for businesses to keep a constant watch on their competitor strategies and other changing trends in the Flange market. Scope of Flange market intelligence has proliferated to include comprehensive analysis and analytics that can help revamp business models and projections to suit current business requirements.

