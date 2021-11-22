Rigid Food Packaging Market Projected size Witness a Double-Digit CAGR during 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Rigid Food Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Rigid Food Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Rigid Food Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Rigid Food Packaging Market `is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Rigid Food Packaging Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Packaging involves the envelopment of freight to prevent it from damaging when it is physically mobile. The recent growth in the packaging industry coupled with the increasing development of the food and beverage industry is driving the rigid food packaging industry. Rigid packages offer a variety of benefits like high resistance, pressure resistance and barricade properties. Owing to its wide benefits, its demand is growing. The growing intake of grab-and-go foods, processed foods and convenience foods is also driving the rigid food packaging market. Packages of these foods should be portable, easily commenced, eco-friendly disposable, visually and aesthetically pleasing and must safeguard the content. All these needs are satisfied by the rigid food packaging systems and so it is widely used. Also, the rigid food packages are environmentally friendly. They abide by the environmental norms and are recyclable and reusable. The growing concern about the environment is indirectly fueling the growth of this market. More importantly, the cost of producing rigid food packages is economical and affordable and this factor is strengthening its market. The trend of online food ordering is surging and this is also powering the growth of the rigid food packaging market to protect the food in course of delivery. Other socio-economic factors like the growing disposable income, hectic life, adoption of fast-food culture and the growing young generation is indulging people to afford packaged food and this is indirectly empowering the growth of the rigid food packaging market.

The volatile prices of the raw material used in the production of rigid food packaging products is taking a toll on the rigid food packaging market and hindering its growth. The flexible food packaging market is moving ahead and closely resembling as a substitute of the rigid food packages and gaining market share. This is reducing the market share of the rigid food packaging market and hampering its growth. Also, the uncompromising directives of the government in this market is posing a threat to this market’s growth. The economic instability faced by the eurozone is blocking the growth of the rigid food packaging market.

The growing tendency of the people to consume ready-to-eat food owing to the busy life, good convenience food with nutrient richness and flavors, online ordering of food, rising disposable income and the benefits provided by rigid food packages is a great opportunity for the rigid food packages market to unfold. Also, the reasonable prices of the packages is a great scope for increasing its application and enlarge the rigid food packaging market.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Rigid Food Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on product material, product type, application, and country/regions.

By product material, the Rigid Food Packaging Market is segregated into,

Paper and Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Plastics

Others

By product type, the Rigid Food Packaging Market is segmented into,

Bottle and Jars

Containers

Boxes

Trays

Cans

Others

By Application, the Rigid Food Packaging Market is classified into,

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments

Convenience Foods

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Confectionery

Bakery

Others

By country/region, the Rigid Food Packaging Market is divided into,

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Tetra Pak International

Reynolds Group Holdings

Plastipak Holdings Inc

Holmen AB

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

DS Smith Plc

Berry Plastics Corporation

Bemis Company Inc

Ball Corporation

Amcor Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Group

RESILUX NV

Other players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Rigid Food Packaging Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Rigid Food Packaging Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020 – 2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Rigid Food Packaging Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as RESILIX NV, Mondi Group, Berry Plastics Corporation, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings and many more.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Rigid Food Packaging caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Rigid Food Packaging Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

