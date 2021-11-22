Drip Irrigation Market size Witness Growth Acceleration during 2028

Report Description:-

The recent market intelligence report, published by Data Insights Partner on the drip irrigation market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of and sub-segments in both the regional and international market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the regional and global drip irrigation market over the short as well as long period of time. The report also includes the benefits and market opportunities presented in this field. Beside this, a detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of the global market is offered too. In accordance with the report, the drip irrigation market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% over the period of forecast period of 2020-2028.

Market Insights, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities:-

Drip irrigation is one type of micro-irrigation system which has the potential to save water and nutrients by allowing water to drip slowly to the roots of plants, either from above the soil surface or buried below the surface. The main goal of this kind of system is to place water directly into the root zone and minimize the evaporation rate. Drip irrigation system distributes water through a network of valves, pipes, tubing, and emitters. Depending on the quality of design, installation, maintenance, and operation, a drip irrigation system can be more efficient than other types of irrigation systems, such as surface irrigation or sprinkler irrigation systems.

The growth in drip irrigation market is mainly driven by various governmental promotional activities and availability of many government subsidies and other programs (loans). Another very important factor responsible for the rapid growth of the said market is increase in acreage under protection farming system. The increasing population leading to rising demand for the agricultural product is also playing a key role in the expansion of the drip irrigation market. Beside this, the ability to provide better yield with limited water supply and rising concerns over environmental degradation is also helping in the growth of this market.

The drip irrigation market has a huge potential. Though it is expanding very fast day by day, many things are preventing it from using its full potential. Some of these restraints are–

? High initial cost of large-scale drip irrigation system.

? Soil salinity hazards and bio clogging (presence of high saline content affects the growth of the crop negatively).

? Time-consuming and hard-to-do impletion procedures.

? Ever-expanding manufacturing and service sectors and less prioritised agricultural sector in developed countries.

? Lack of awareness about the availability and benefits of the drip irrigation systems in developing countries.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing drip irrigation market. The demand for drip irrigation in Asia-Pacific is driven by the ever-growing increase in irrigable areas, increasing demand for commercial crops over traditional crops, scarcity of water, adoption of precision irrigation systems through technological upgradation instead of basic irrigation technologies. The rapid economic growth and increase in demand for cash crops in the said region is expected to fuel high demand for these systems, especially in China, India and the Southeast Asian countries. It is also believed that by crop type, the field crop segment will have the largest share for its precise application to the crops and high profit-to-cost ratio in the forecast period. For ease of application and high efficiency, inline emitter type drip irrigation is also expected to rise significantly in the said time and market of surface drip irrigation will face the fastest growth for its rising demand due to high profit in and increasing demand for cash crops in regional and export markets.

Segmentation of Drip Irrigation Market:-

This market intelligence report on the drip irrigation market is segmented based on components, crop type, application, emitter type and the country/regions.

By Component, the drip irrigation market is divided into–

Emitters/Drippers

Pressure Pump

Drip Tubes/Drip Lines

Valves

Filters

Fittings and Accessories

By Crop Type, the drip irrigation market is segregated into–

Field Crops

Fruits and Nuts

Vegetable Crops

Other Crops (turf, ornamental, spice crops etc.)

By Application, the drip irrigation market is divided into–

Surface

Subsurface

By Emitter Type, the drip irrigation market is segregated into–

Inline

Online

By Regional Outlook, the drip irrigation market is divided into–

North America (United States, Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands and other countries)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel, Arabia, Egypt and other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:-

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Netafim Limited

Rain Bird Corporation

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India)

The Toro Company

Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp.

Microjet Irrigation

Antelco Pty Ltd.

EPC Industries

KSNM Drip

Metzer Group

Sistema Azud

Grupo Chamartin Chamsa

Dripworks Inc.

Other players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such drip irrigation market related investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Market Competitive Analysis:-

Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Drip irrigation market is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players like Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Netafim Limited, Rain Bird Corporation, Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., Antelco Pty Ltd., EPC Industries, Microjet Irrigation, KSNM Drip etc. are trying to gain the market power in their hands by producing the products in low costs and thus charging low prices and using different kind of marketing campaigns.

Report Highlights:-

An in-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as market data analysis, time series and cross section statistical data analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

