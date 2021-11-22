Aerosol Packaging Market Projected size Witness Vigorous Expansion size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Aerosol Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Aerosol Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Aerosol Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Aerosol Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Aerosol Packaging Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Consumption of global flexible market is valued at XX (‘000 MT tones) in terms of volume in the year 2019, out of which flexible packaging made up of Polyethylene Material had a share of 41%.

The total market for flexible in 2019 is valued at US $ XX billion. North America has the highest market share in the global flexible market with a market share of XX.X% in 2019 followed by the Asia Pacific region which has a market share of XX.X%.

Along with Polyethylene Material, polypropylene and BOPP are increasing preferred by the manufacturers for making films . Factors contributing to the increased demand of films includes the tremendous growth of the food industry which represents the highest market for the global flexible packaging films market.

Films are considered as the most economical means for the protection and distribution of food and other products which require and extended shelf life.Convenience of use (Easy to Store, reseal ability and Shelf life) are the most important attributes from end consumers point of view for flexible packaging manufacturer ; while brand visibility, attractive and shelf life are priorities for brand owners.

Reduced Cost viz. a viz Physical Protection are few tangible benefits of using films, whereas increased shelf life are the non-tangible benefits to the brand owners

Films brings along with it a exceptional aesthetic finish and the consumers are willing to pay premium prices for certain product attributes enhanced by the use of these films.

High barrier properties along with stronger films and laminates creates durability and enhanced barriers extend the shelf life and also reduce wastage.

Globally, the demand for packaged food containers is increasing due to rising income levels, expanding middle classes, and population growth. The aerosol packaging product used in food packaging offers fast food preparation without sacrificing taste, and it also preserves the food from spoiling due to light and air. Presently, aerosols are not widely used in food products, but now, with the latest innovations in this field, it is becoming popular in various regions. As there are a few manufacturers who produce food aerosols, there are wide opportunities for new entrants to capture market share.

Plastic aerosol is an environment-friendly product, and does not contain any harmful propellants. Plastic aerosol can be formed in various shapes, which makes it very attractive for the packaging of new products. Presently, it constitutes around 1% of the overall aerosol production all over the world. Companies can spend some part of their revenues on the research and development of new and innovative plastic aerosol products. There is a good opportunity for manufacturers to launch new plastic aerosol products and cater to the growing demand for harmless aerosol packaging products. There is strong penetration of plastic aerosols in the European market, but it is advancing slowly in North America.

Ball Corporation (a manufacturer of metal packaging products based in Colorado, U.S.) collaborated with Henkel (a chemical and consumer goods company headquartered in Germany), and introduced its ReAl technology to produce 15% lighter aluminum aerosol cans than the standard ones, which reduced 12% carbon footprint. Henkel’s Fa is the lightest commercially available aerosol can in the market in the 150 ml and 200 ml can segment.

In 2015, APPE UK, Ltd. and Power Container Corp. successfully launched ‘SprayPET Reveal’, a fully-transparent bag-on-valve plastic aerosol solution.

In May 2017, Cyclo Industries, Inc., a division of Pidilite USA, Inc., launched an all-round spiral debossing product in a new aerosol packaging format.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Aerosol Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on material type, capacity size, application, product type and country.

By Material Type the global Aerosol Packaging Market has been divided into:

Aluminium

Tin-Plated Steel

Others

By Capacity Size the global Aerosol Packaging Market has been divided into:

Less than 100 ml

100 ml – 250 ml

251 ml – 500 ml

More than 500 ml

By Application the global Aerosol Packaging Market has been divided into:

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Household Products

Automotive/Industrial

Others

By Product Type the global Aerosol Packaging Market has been divided into:

Aerosol Cans

Others

By country/region, the global Aerosol Packaging Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

ArceloMittal SA

Lindal Group

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Ball Aerosol Packaging SA

CCL Container, Inc.

Ardagh Group PLC

Alucon Public Company Ltd.

Asian Aerosol Pvt. Ltd

Others

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Aerosol Packaging Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

