Cold Chain Logistics Market size Record Ascending Growth size 2028

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Cold Chain Logistics Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Global Cold Chain Logistics market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Cold Chain Logistics Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Cold Chain Logistics Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Cold Chain Logistics Market is projected to expand with healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Cold chain logistics is a method of safe transport of temperature sensitive goods or products in a supply chain. Any product which termed as “perishable” such as food, pharmaceuticals, meat etc. require cold chain logistics. It includes several components such as a cold storage (which stores temperature sensitive goods/products required to ship), cooling system (which maintains the temperature of the goods/products required for entire supply chain, including processing, storing and transport), cold processing (system which processes and sanitizes goods/products), cold transport (guarantees goods/products to be kept at stable temperature and humidity), and cold distribution (system which consists of loading containers for distribution of goods/products).

The global Cold Chain Logistics market would likely to propel by increasing population and growing needs of foods, meats, pharmaceutical products etc., and emerging trend of online sales of temperature sensitive products. The Federal Regulators such as US Customs, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Transportation Security Administration, the USFDA, etc. have set standards and regulations for cold chain logistics and these regulations ensure to safe transport of the temperature sensitive products. However, variations among regulations across different countries along with product quality issues, inadequate packaging, inappropriate documentations, shipment delays, climates etc. would likely to restrain the growth of the global Cold Chain Logistics market during the forecast period. However, strategic alliance among key players, technological advancement etc. would provide the Cold Chain Logistics market an opportunity to grow during the forecast period.

This market intelligence report on the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market encompasses market segment based on technology, application and country.

In terms of technology, the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market is classified into:

Gel packs

Dry ice

Liquid nitrogen

Reefers

Eutectic plates

Others

In terms of application, the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market is classified into:

Fruits and vegetables

Bakery and confectionary

Dairy and frozen desserts

Meat

Fish and sea food

Pharmaceutical products

Others

By country/region, the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, LLC

AMERICOLD LOGISTICS

UNITED STATES COLD STORAGE

AGRO MERCHANT GROUP LLC

NEWCOLD ADVANCED COLD LOGISTICS

Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc

Lossterboer

VersaCold Logistics Services

Interstate Warehousing, Inc

Frialsa Frigorificos

VX Cold Chain Logistics

Burris Logistics

Congebec Logistics, Inc.

Bring Frigo

Other companies are profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Global Cold Chain Logistics related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

