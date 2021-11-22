Indoor Farming Technology Market size Witness Widespread Expansion during 2028

Report Description:

The recent market intelligence report, published by Data Insights Partner on the indoor farming technology market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of and sub-segments in both the regional and international market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the regional and global indoor farming technology market over the short as well as long period of time. The report also includes the benefits and market opportunities presented in this field. Beside this, a detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of the global market is offered too. In accordance with the report, the indoor farming technology market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% over the period of forecast period of 2020-2028.

Market Insights, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities:

Indoor farming technology is used to grow crops and other plants entirely inside a house or factory within a short span of time by creating an artificial environment favourable environmental for farming using several technologies. These technologies help the plants to grow in a more nutritious way than traditional farming and also it protects the crops from any natural disasters like draughts, storms, excessive rainfall etc. But the productivity of the crop depends on the quality of the technologies being used. The indoor farming technologies includes lighting systems, air purification, climate control, pump and irrigation systems etc.

The expanding indoor farming sectors and medicine sectors is driving the growth of the indoor farming technology market. The rising concerns over healthy and better lifestyle, increasing demand for fresh and nutritious foods, rising population are also playing some key roles in the growth of the said market. Rapid urbanisation and increase in disposable income are adding fuel to the indoor farming technology market growth too. Beside this, the increasing demand for flowers and other decorative plants such as bonsai which can be produced only in indoor and under controlled environments is pushing the growth rate of the said market upward.

The indoor farming technology market has a huge potential. Though it is expanding very fast day by day, many things are preventing it from using its full potential. Some of these restraints are–

? High prices of the raw materials.

? High transportation and exportation cost.

? High cost of the end product.

? High cost of R&D activities.

? High initial cost of installing the technologies.

? Availability of substitutes at lower costs.

? Unavailability in many regions.

? Lack of awareness about the availability and benefits of the indoor farming technologies in the developing countries.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe are expected to be the fastest-growing indoor farming technology market. The demand for indoor farming technology in Asia Pacific region is driven by its ever-growing indoor farming sectors and the increasing foreign investments in the said market. The increase in demand for fresh foods and medicinal plants and other decorative and ornamental plants is projected to fuel the market growth for indoor farming technology in the said region in the next few years. The rapid economic growth and increasing population in the said region is expected to fuel high demand for these products. It is also believed that on the basis of growing system, the hydroponics segment will have the largest share for the rising concerns over water scarcity in farming in the forecast period. For its low prices and high efficiency, hardware indoor farming technology market is also expected to rise significantly in the said time. As greenhouse cultivation is larger and more famous compared to other indoor farms, glass or polyhouse technology based on facility type will have the most rapid growth rate in the forecast period. For its growing demand, fruits and vegetable indoor farming will be the dominating market in future.

Segmentation of Indoor Farming Technology Market:

This market intelligence report on the indoor farming technology market is segmented based on growing system, facility type, crop type, component, end usage, end users and the country/regions.

By Growing System, the indoor farming technology market is divided into–

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

Others

By Facility Type, the indoor farming technology market is segmented into–

Glass or Poly greenhouses

Indoor Vertical Farms

Container Farms

Indoor Deep-Water Culture (DWC) Systems

Others

By Crop Type, the indoor farming technology market is divided into–

Fruits and Vegetables

Herbs and Microgreens

Flowers and Ornamentals

Others (Cannabis and Mushrooms)

By Component, the indoor farming technology market is divided into–

Hardware

Software and Services

Integrated Systems

Others

By End Usage, the indoor farming technology market is segmented into–

Personal

Commercial

By End Users, the indoor farming technology market is segregated into–

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Regional Outlook, the indoor farming technology market is divided into–

North America (United States, Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands and other countries)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel, Arabia, Egypt and other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

Philips Lighting

Everlight Electronics

LumiGrow

Vertical Farm Systems

Argus Controls Systems

Hydrodynamics International

Illumitex

Logiqs

Richel Group

Netafim

General Hydroponics

Agrilution

Other players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as indoor farming technology market related investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Market Competitive Analysis:

Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Indoor farming technology market is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players like Philips Lighting, Illumitex, LumiGrow, Everlight Electronics, Logigs, Richel Group, Netafim, General Hydroponics etc. are trying to gain the market power in their hands by producing the products in low costs and thus charging low prices and using different kind of marketing campaigns.

Report Highlights:

An in-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as market data analysis, time series and cross section statistical data analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

