Bulk Container Packaging Market Poised size Garner Maximum Revenues during 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Bulk Container Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Bulk Container Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Bulk Container Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Bulk Container Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Bulk Container Packaging Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints ,Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Bulk containers are the most preferred product type all over the globe. Among the bulk containers sub type, flexible bulk containers have much larger share as compared to rigid bulk containers. FIBCs are the most preferred product type among the bulk containers. Industrial chemicals is the most preferred end use segment for the bulk container packaging market. Bulk containers are extensively enjoyed for the transportation of hazardous as well as non hazardous chemicals as the risk of spillage is minimized to a great extent.

Market Drivers

North America off late has been witnessing a steep rise in the demand of its food and chemical applications. One third of the agricultural land in the U.S. is meant particularly for exports which drives the need of bulk packaging. Bulk containers offer several advantages such as reusability and cost efficiency, leading to their wide applicability across all regions of North America.

Another factor which drives the need of bulk containers is their minimum contamination issue since the IBCs are made through blow molding process which minimizes the need of drilling and hence reduces the contamination chances.

Bulk container packaging has made it possible for the shipping industry to transport the products without being heavy on their pockets. Earlier, a crew of 1000 people was required for the shipping purposes but with the advent of bulk containers, a maximum of 21 crew members are enough which has significantly reduced the shipping costs and in turn has created revenue opportunities for the industry.

Bulk containers have generated a great level of productivity for the shipping industry and has also helped them achieve subtle profitability.

Market Restraints

The shipping industry is rattled by volatility of the freight rates and the traffic on the trade routes is reducing significantly. This has led to an alarming situation for the bulk container packaging market with the market growing at a snail’s pace. Moreover, North America, specifically the United States has a robust relationship with Europe and political uncertainties in Europe, for example, the Britain exit from the European Union has led to significant drop in the exports and imports between the two nations due to which the bulk container packaging market is struggling to maintain its momentum.

Escalation in the raw material prices and other input costs has led to increased prices of the bulk containers which is exemplified by the increase in the prices of the steel drums by Greif, Inc.

Moreover, the lack of imports is limiting the supply of raw materials combined with a delayed delivery has led to further strengthening of the raw material prices and consecutively, limiting the profitability of the bulk container manufacturers.

Opportunities

Dry bulk shipping which includes automobiles and machinery parts were until now transported by conventional means. This led to increase in the transportation cost and ultimately, high price of the products transported.

Now, the dry bulk shipping is now extensively containerized which has led to the increase in the traffic of the trade routes and creating ample opportunities for the North America bulk container packaging market.

Trends

The APEJ region is witnessing headway in the consumption of flexitanks for exporting vegetable oil and wines. Oil exporters in South East Asian countries including Indonesia and Malaysia are preferring flexitanks over other bulk packaging products such as drums, barrels, and tanks. Flexitanks provide higher operational efficiency and effectiveness in shipping bulk quantities of commodities in liquid form. Exports from ASEAN countries of products such as palm oil is witnessing strong demand in India, China and Europe region. The exports of vegetable oil and related products have grown over 1.5x between 2008 and 2019. Flexitanks have emerged as an cost effective transport packaging solution for shipment of other non-hazardous materials such as wines, fruit juices, etc. Countries in APEJ region with strong agricultural output are improving their export volume by implementing effective means of storage, transport and packaging solutions

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Bulk Container Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on product type, material type, end use and country.

By Product Type the global Bulk Container Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Flexitanks

q Bulk Containers

o Flexible

o Bag-in-box containers

o Others

o Rigid

o Lined RIBC

o Unlined RIBC

q Bulk container Liners

q Others

By Material Type the global Bulk Container Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Plastic

o HDPE

o LDPE

o LLDPE

o PP

o PVC

o Others (Polystyrene, etc.)

q Metals

q Others (Wood, Fibre, Paperboard)

By End Use the global Bulk Container Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Industrial Chemicals

o Hazardous

o Non Hazardous

q Petroleum & Lubricants

q Food & Beverages

q Paints, Inks & Dyes

q Pharmaceuticals

q Others (sand, building & construction materials)

By country/region, the global Bulk Container Packaging Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

Mauser Group

Mauser Group B.V. announced to start three new production lines in France by 2017. This investment was in response to the growing demand for industrial packaging solutions in France. In 2015, the company invested in its steel drum operations in Houston, U.S. to increase productivity. Additionally, it started IBC production in Turkey.

Hooover Ferguson Group

Hoover Ferguson group was formed in the late 2016’s and off late the company’s strategy has been on increasing its production base in the IBCs and tanks category which is exhibited by the company’s acquisition of the offshore container business of Uniteam Holding AS.

According to the Managing Director of Hoovers Ferguson Group, this acquisition will help the company to increase its offshore containers portfolio.

Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. Ltd

Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. Ltd. focuses on establishing a strong service network across the globe to cater to the increasing demand from the flexitanks market. The company operates in more than 30 countries and provides customized solutions to its clients located worldwide. Moreover, Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. Ltd. focuses on getting its products certified by numerous international associations such as the FDA, EEC, Kosher, Halal and HACCP

Salient Features:

