Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market value projected size expand size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Global cosmetic pencil & pen packaging market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by consumer life styles and preference towards luxury cosmetic products. Moreover, growing concerns on the organic cosmetic product is expected to stimulate the sales of cosmetic pencil and pen packaging in the near future. Furthermore, increasing demand of eyeliner & lip liner products owing to the growing fasionalable and easy to apply cosmetic across the globe, also a reason which is anticipated to fuel the sales of cosmetic pencil and pen packaging during the forecast period. Increasing demand for organic, herbal beauty products generates massive opportunities to extend and develop new product line as per the consumer preference which is anticipated to create massive demand of cosmetic pencil and pen packaging. In addition, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness fast pace owing to the increasing middle class population along with the greater exposure to the western cultures.

Market Drivers

Cosmetic companies across the globe strategically focused on localization of cosmetic products, as decision makers in such companies are aware that a single global brand can not resonate the customer in high potential regional market. Following the industry leaders several tier II cosmetic companies also replicated similar strategy to achieve success in local market, consequently transforming the dynamics of global cosmetics market. Furthermore, these companies also leveraged the local market benefits, which is largely characterized by economic production and quick integration with existing supply chain.

Multinational cosmetic companies outsourced production to local and regional players ensuring technical know how and industry expertise. Local companies thus created the demand for packaging products such as cosmetic pencil and pen. Albeit, producing for large cosmetic companies, regional players are allowed to procure packaging products locally with prior approval of the brand owner

Multinational brands through such synergies aims to widen their presence in local markets, which in turn is translating into the demand for cosmetic packaging products. Over the past three years eleven European cosmetic brands entered the high potential Asian market, largely the countries in South and South East Asia. The trend is likely to continue as several tier II companies are also planning to foray in these markets. In addition, local cosmetic brands are challenging the global brands, thus creating substantial opportunity for packaging product supplier

Market Restraints

Consolidated supplier base is major factor expected to hinder growth of Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging. With increasing demand for cosmetic products and its packaging, raw material sourcing requirements has been a major concern for most cosmetic packaging manufacturers, particularly in case of metal and plastic, which are being preferred for packaging of high valued cosmetics with premiumisation trend gaining traction. Moreover, number of suppliers for plastic & metal are comparatively less than wood suppliers for cosmetic packaging. Thus, raw materials are sourced at higher prices, posing challenges for the company to package the product at a low cost and maintain overall profitability.

Globally, the governments are imposing stringent rules and regulations to the packaging of cosmetic products in order to ensure safety of the customers. Increasing adoption of environment friendly products can impact the market negatively. Moreover, depending on the cosmetic product type, different solvents or chemicals are used to detect if the packaging leaks any chemical or water into the cosmetic product. The packaging material used for cosmetics are exposed to these chemicals, which poses a major challenge for cosmetic packaging manufacturers. For instance, EU prohibited over 1,300 chemicals used for packaging and their regulations require confirmation that the chemical, water or any raw material in the products package does not seep into the cosmetic product.

Opportunities

Premium luxury packaging of cosmetics is gaining traction in major emerging economies. Key players are focusing on expanding their product line by introducing various luxury cosmetic packaging products. Luxury packaging segment is estimated to witness an impressive Y-o-Y growth of 12.5% in 2016, supported by increasing per capita disposable income, growth of aging and beauty conscious population. Moreover, with changing consumer perception towards attractive cosmetic products due to its packaging, consumers are inclined to pay higher prices for purchasing products with aesthetic look. This is expected to fuel the demand for luxury and premium packaging during the forecast period.

Trends

3D Printing is the new trend being adopted among the cosmetic packaging players globally. Key players of the market are introducing 3D printing for cosmetic packaging in their product offerings. 3D printing gives aesthetic look to the cosmetic products, and is generally used to package fragrances and shampoos. Its added advantage is that it gives an aesthetic look to the product, which particularly attracts the youth segment of the population. It is expected to drive the Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging growth through 2024.

Airless packaging is gaining traction across cosmetic manufacturers, as airless packaging prevents excessive exposure of the product to air and also increases its shelf life. Generally, airless packaging is used for twist pencil & pen cosmetics . Also, double wall of airless packaging provides extra protection and aesthetic look. This along with low cost of packaging are key reasons that are projected to influence cosmetics manufacturers to adopt airless products.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on material type, product type, applicator type, formulation type , application type and country.

By Material Type the global Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Plastic

q Wood

q Metal

By Product Type the global Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Sharpenable Wooden Pencil

q Sharpenable Molded Pencil

q Mechanical Pencil

By Applicator Type the global Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Sponge

q Brushes

q Lead

By Formulation Type the global Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Parabens

q Sulfates

q Phthalates

By Application Type the global Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Eyeliner

o Eye Shadow

o Eye Brow

o Mascara

q Lip

o Lip Liner

o Lipstick

o Lip Gloss

q Clean Up Pencil

q Concealer Pencil

q Cheek Balm

q Sculpting Pencil

q Skin Glossing Pencil

By country/region, the global Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Schwan-STABILO Cosmetics GmbH & Co. KG

q Alkos Cosmetiques S.A

q Intercos SpA

q Swallowfield PLC

q Confalonieri Matite S.R.L.

q Columbia Cosmetics Manufacturing Inc.

q A.W. Faber-Castell Cosmetics

q L’Oreal

q Estee Lauder

q Shiseido

q Avon

q Beiersdorf

q Lancome

q Johnson & Johnson

q Procter & Gamble

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Packaging Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

Schwan – STABILO

In June 2016, Schwan-Stabilo Cosmetic GmbH & Co. KG announced to introduce its easy to apply cosmetic product range, which includes a liquid brow liner in pencil and pen format

Faber Castell

For Instance, In July 2016, Faber Castell Cosmetics showcased a new slim plastic pencil- the sharpenable airtight PVC-free barrel is ideal for its long lasting formulation

F.W Faber Castell developed high performance superior color cosmetic in convenient and high end packaging under its brand Gleam Dream, Brow WoW, Stroke of Genieus and Cool Cats. The product were designed with the initiative to attract daily user working women’s

Salient Features:

Reasons to buy:

