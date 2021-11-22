Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Expansion Projected size Gain an Uptick during 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Molded fiber pulp packaging is one of the sustainable types of packaging that is manufactured by using recycled paper wastes. Recycled material includes waste newspapers, papers, cardboards, etc. Molded fiber pulp is also known as molded pulp or molded fiber and is largely used for protective packaging.

Molded fiber pulp packaging is recyclable and, thus considered a sustainable packaging material by Sustainable Packaging Coalition (GreenBlue), an environment based non-profit organization located in the U.S.

According to EPA, molded pulp products are categorized under Mechanical Pulp (G-Final Codified Sub-part). The manufacturers in The U.S. are bounded by the limitations such as effluent control regulations. The standards such as New source performance standards (NSPS), Pretreatment standards for existing sources (PSES) and Pretreatment standards for new sources (PSNS) has to be adopted for manufacturing molded fiber pulp products.

According to NESHAP, molded pulp products are categorized under secondary fiber mills, also referred as MACT (III). It focusses on controlling the total hazardous air pollutants (HAP) emissions. Some of the important regulation involves mills to collect and incinerate process emissions, avoiding use of harmful bleaching chemicals etc.

Market Drivers

Eco-friendly and biodegradable molded pulp packaging is gaining wide acceptance and recognition. Molded fiber is a classic packaging material made from recycled paperboard and newsprint. It is a collective term for the process of producing strong, protective, and biodegradable packaging from 100% recycled materials. Moreover, the molded pulp fiber manufacturing process has no wastage, as all the residue and water are reused and recycled. The environment friendly and green molded fiber packaging meets customers’ needs and expectations in terms of both packaging excellence and ecological development and responsibility. Packaging with molded fiber gains wide attention as it promotes environmental concern and green packaging. Moreover, it acts as a competitive advantage for the companies by differentiating their products from the competitors.

Ø Kielding,Inc. is the manufacturer of quality custom molded fiber packaging, which is made from 100% recycled paper and offers superior packaging performance and ecological responsibility.

Molded pulp is a versatile material that continues to experience significant growth and opportunity in terms of protection and packaging. Historically, expanded polystyrene (EPS) packaging has been considered versatile packaging for protection of products in distribution. However, molded fiber has seen widespread use as it is environment friendly packaging with excellent vibration dampening and cushioning properties. It offers reliable protection of products against damage caused by impacts during transportation and storage. Molded fiber has better grip, shock absorbing and elasticity properties. Molded fiber packaging has been used for a wide range of products from packaging of wine bottles and cosmetics to cushions for computers, protective package for candles, and inserts for mobile phones.

Ø Philips Consumer Lifestyle has previously used retail cartons for packaging of large protective PET blisters. The change to smaller PET blisters combined with protective molded fiber packaging has led to sustainability, branding, and reduced costs.

Market Restraints

Molded fiber is made up of 100% recycled paper and is a sustainable product that is fully biodegradable and cost-efficient. However, there are certain disadvantages of the material. Molded pulp may not be cost effective and environmental friendly when transported to distant places. Moreover, it may lead to emissions during transportation due to its weight. There are also threat of substitutes such as EPS, plastics in the industry. EPS also has several ecological benefits, as it is made up of 98% air. Usage of molded fiber significantly increases raw material and power requirements as compared to EPS. Moreover, EPS is better as a shock absorbing material and similar applications. EPS is lightweight and versatile and offers savings in design and development cost, product assembly and distribution costs. Hence, it holds a considerable share of the packaging market and is the suitable threat to the molded pulp packaging market. Moreover, plastic is also inexpensive, lightweight and durable material which can readily be molded and can be used as a packaging material in large number of applications.

The choice of fiber and the properties of different fibers used in molded pulp packaging directly influence the characteristics of the final product produced. Packaging structures made up of different fiber types result in products with different characteristics, properties and specifications. The raw materials such as paper or newsprint which contains the large percentage of short fibers and has been recycled many times produce the final product which is short lived, weak, rigid and has low tensile strength. Contrastingly, long fiber based raw materials develop greater strength, provide superior product flexibility and ensure high loading ability for heavy item packages. Moreover, molded pulp packaging is not well suited for the packaging of certain applications such as furniture, televisions, cold chain shippers etc. which require the unique cushioning abilities of expanded polystyrene.

Opportunities

Asia Pacific offers significant opportunities in the molded fiber packaging market. This is attributed to rapid urbanization, growing population, and increasing consumer influence. The region accounts for over 60% of the global egg production; China is the largest egg producer in the world. Moreover, other regions such as Vietnam and Malaysia present high growth opportunities in the molded pulp packaging market due to advancements in technology, manufacturing, and packaging tools in these regions.

ü Hartmann has a strong foothold in Europe and North America. It aims to crack other emerging markets such as Asia Pacific through collaboration with distribution partners, agents, suppliers, and other packaging companies

Companies across the globe are focusing on environment friendly and sustainable packaging. Cosmetics companies have begun using molded fiber packaging which ensures sustainability, protection of the products, and also provides strong visual shelf presence.

ü Proctor & Gamble partnered a molded fiber supplier to develop a biodegradable package for its Gillette Fusion ProGlide using molded pulp packaging, which is 20% lighter and allows it to cut the percentage of plastic by more than 50%.

ü Aveda Corporation has entered into partnership with UFP Technologies, Inc., an innovative designer and custom converter of foam, plastics, and natural fiber products, to develop packaging of its Aveda Uruku lipstick using molded pulp packaging. The packaging is in clamshell form surrounded by a sleeve that holds everything in place.

Trends

Companies are realizing the protective, ecological, and sustainable benefits of molded pulp packaging. They are giving weightage to the green statement together with the other benefits such as cost effective and recycled packaging

Ø Pangea Organics has shown innovation in the packaging of the soap products by adding plant seeds in the slurry of molded pulp. Soap is packaged in a clamshell made completely of processed pulp. Once the package is used, it can be decomposed and buried to grow the plant.

Ø Newton Running Shoes created a shoebox made of molded pulp in which the outline of the shoebox curves around the shape of the shoe. This design not only creates strength in the package, but also saves material by not adding extra tissue paper to fill the empty space in the standard packaging of a rectangular shoebox.

In May 2016, Huhtamaki Group acquired Delta Print and Packaging Limited, a producer of folded carton packaging, to improve its food & drink packaging segment and enter the folding carton packaging business in Europe

In February 2016, ESCO Technologies Inc. acquired Plastique Group Limited as part of its subsidiary, Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC (TEQ). The latter develops highly technical thermoformed plastic and precision molded pulp fiber packaging products. This improved its global footprint and expanded its customer base

In January 2016, ESCO Technologies Inc. acquired Fremont Plastics, Inc., a manufacturer of sterile-ready and non-sterile thin gauge thermoformed medical plastic packaging products, to extend its medical custom thermoform segment

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on molded pulp type, product type, end user and country.

By Molded Pulp Type the global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Thick Wall

q Transfer Molded

q Thermoformed Fiber

q Processed Pulp

By Product Type the global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Tray

q Clamshell & Container

q Boxes

q End Caps

q Others (Cups, Bowls)

By End User the global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Consumer Durables & Electronics Goods (CDEG) Packaging

Tube Light & Bulbs

Mobile Phones

Others (DVD’s, Modems, TV)

q Food & Beverage (F&B) Packaging

Egg Packaging

Wine Packaging

Fruit Packaging

Others (Vegetables, Frozen food)

q Cosmetic & Beauty (CBP) products Packaging

q Healthcare product Packaging

q Automotive parts Packaging

q Transportation & Logistics

q Others (candles, flower packaging)

By country/region, the global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q UFP Technologies

q ESCO Technologies Inc

q Huhtamaki Oyj

q Brodrene Hartmann

q Henry Molded Products, Inc

q ProtoPak Engineering Corporation

q EnviroPAK Corporation

q Pacific Pulp Molding, LLC

q Keiding, Inc

q FiberCel Packaging, LLC

q Pactiv LLC (Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.)

q OrCon Industries Corporation, among others.

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

