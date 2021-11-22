PET Blow Molder Market Projected size Discern Stable Expansion during 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the PET Blow Molder Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international PET Blow Molder Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global PET Blow Molder Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of PET Blow Molder Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global PET Blow Molder Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

PET blow molder market has been witnessing high growth of injection blow molding machines since the last few years. Features, such as relatively fast molding rate with less scrap and less labor requirement are likely to drive the market for the injection blow molding machine segment over the forecast period .The food & beverage segment is witnessing significant growth. Growing demand for convenient food packaging and increase in the consumption of beverages is expected to drive the demand for food & beverage among end use segments.

Market Drivers

Globally, the beverage packing industry has been relatively lucrative in North America, with a growth rate of 25% in 2018. The beverage industry utilizes plastic bottles, since they are economical for the manufacturer, as well as convenient for the customers. Being recyclable, PET (polyethylene terephthalate) is the more attractive alternative. In addition, PET is also a preferred material for majority of the bottle manufacturing companies. Its demand in the beverage industry is expected to exhibit substantial growth over the forecast period

Non-carbonated drinks account for a major share in the overall beverage industry. As the demand for a variety of beverages increases, it in turn generates a demand for PET bottles. This can be attributed to the fact that PET bottles are a manufacturer’s first priority, owing to light weight and shatter resistant properties of PET. Consequently, these factors have provided a boost to the production market for PET blow molding machines.

The bottled water industry in North America grew at a rate of 29% in 2018. Thereby, increasing the demand for recyclable plastic bottles, and in turn causing a demand for PET bottles. This can be attributed to the fact that PET is safe, lightweight and an ideal material for the bottled water industry. PET bottles contribute to a major segment of the bottled water industry, amounting to almost 60%. They can be recycled more than once and hence, reduce the need for a constant stock of raw material. Collectively, these factors have led to a major boom in the PET blow molder industry and thereby, aid in revenue generation

Market Restraints

PET blow molding machines are generally manufactured to produce large volume outputs in a single run; they can manufacture at least 30,000 bottles/hr. Blowing machines are majorly utilized by big manufacturers who require large scale production – but this creates a barrier for other rural industries. If these machines are forced to give small volume outputs, manufacturers wont be able to fetch adequate profit, as they consume the same amount of energy in a single run irrespective of the volume of output

Small scale industries in rural regions can’t consume such high volumes of product. Thus, the market is forced to produce machines which can manufacture small volumes at an economical rate in a single run. However, such economic machines with small volume run are yet limited in the market as major manufacturers haven’t invested much in this segment

As the demand for PET bottles is increasing, manufacturers are trying to get more output by investing less and compromising on the quality of the bottle. They have started to use less raw material amount in the manufacturing process. Such bottles tend to collapse at their weakest points, as at those points the material gets too thin to bear any force. These bottles will not be able to bear the load administrated to them during their quality check process

The PET blow molding industry not only depends on generic bottles in the market, but also relies heavily on customized bottles that are trending in the market these days. The global market is flourishing with a number of brands, and many brands have adopted the trend of customizing their bottles. These customized bottles have acute stretch ratios, due to which they may bend or even break when they are dropped. Bottles need to achieve standard set measures and must be capable of bearing a certain amount of force, even at low temperatures. Attributing to this failure, the industry is suffering a loss

Opportunities

There has been a steady decline in the demand for carbonated drinks, particularly in the United States because of consumer preference towards non carbonated drinks, such as sports drinks, teas, milk, and juices.

This shift is likely to create an opportunity for the PET blow molding machine manufacturers to increase their production capacity and revenue share.

For instance, it is anticipated that the dairy industry will be a major consumer of PET bottles by 2020, with a 22% share in the overall PET bottle consumption

After sale services, such as conditioning of the machine, and latest software optimizations will create an opportunity for the PET blow molding machines market

These services assist the customers in handling the machines better and hence, ensure long shelf life of the product

Some companies, such as Custom-Pack Inc. offer customized solutions to the customers, according to their requirements.

For example : Jomar Corporation and R&B plastic machinery provide after sales support to its customers through their 24*7 customer service centers

Trends

Adoption of accurate and quiet all-electric machines is a growing trend in the blow molding market. These machine have a new efficient toggle clamping system, which reduces power consumption to a high degree by replacing all hydraulic components. Relatively fast mold changeover and light weight contribute to lowering the total production cost of bottles. These new models have been launched by almost all major manufacturers in the market

These machines have gained more popularity in the rest of North America, than the U.S. due to high growth in developing nations

Some of these new models include ELEKTRA, ELEKTRON and Eblow 407D/507D/607D .

Real time data system integration in blow molding machines is a growing trend in the PET blow molder market in North America. The real time data system helps in transferring data directly from the machine and hence, reduces the cost of operation significantly

Moreover, the service department can directly troubleshoot the machine in case of any issues, which will significantly reduce the need to call technicians at the work place. It will also reduce the time and work loss that might occur during the down time of the machine

Such systems have been integrated by Jomar Corporation in some of their injection blow molding machines

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global PET Blow Molder Market encompasses market segments based on technology, end use , machine type and country.

By Technology the global PET Blow Molder Market has been divided into:

q Extrusion Blow Molding Machine

q Injection Blow Molding Machine

q Stretch Blow Molding machine

By End Use the global PET Blow Molder Market has been divided into:

q Food & Beverage

q Pharmaceuticals

q Personal Care

q Others

By Machine Type the global PET Blow Molder Market has been divided into:

q Manual

q Automatic

q Semi-Automatic

By country/region, the global PET Blow Molder Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q B&R Company (Austria)

q Yuken Kogyo Co Ltd

q Festo AG

q Parker Hannifin Corp.

q De-Mar & Associates, Inc.

q PET All Manufacturing Inc.

q R&B Plastic Machinery LLC

q Amsler Equipment Inc.

q SIPA North America Inc.

q Nissei ASB Company

q Milacron Holdings Corporation

q Sidel

q Jomar Corporation

q Custom-Pak Inc.

q Tech-Long Inc.

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as PET Blow Molder Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

Sidel

In 2017, Sidel launched its aseptic product range for PET bottles to ensure food safety. The company, over the years, has mastered its technology and launched products that fall in the lightweight segment but exhibit heavy weight performance.

Pet All Manufacturing

In May 2016, Pet All Manufacturing Inc. introduced the injection blow molding machine model 125/25

