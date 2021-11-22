Fresh Meat Packaging Market Foraying insize Emerging Economies 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Fresh Meat Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Fresh Meat Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Fresh Meat Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Fresh Meat Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Fresh Meat Packaging Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Shelf life is known to be a crucial parameter among end users (i.e. meat producers, co-packers and retailers) while choosing packaging films and their respective compatible equipment. Barrier films and adoption of appropriate Packaging Technology Types such as vacuum and MAP enabled meat producers, co-packers and retailers to extend shelf life of fresh meat products by approximately 12X. In addition to that, these films also enhance the visual appearance of the meat products, which in turn attracts meat product buyers. A small increment in shelf life goes a long way in retaining the consumer base and expanding it. This helps in enhancing the market presence. Thus, improvement in shelf life has emerged as one of the important drivers for the Global Fresh Meat Packaging Demand.

Market Drivers

In order to increase the appeal of their products, meat producers demand customizability in the type of packaging they use for their products. Packaging Type is known to garner the maximum attention of the customers while selecting their products. Attributed to this very reason, many film producers have started offering the option of customizability to their clients, which in turn is anticipated to drive growth of the Global Films demand. Demand for customized packaging films is also reported to have increased in Latin America and Western Europe.

Among the many sustainability benefits that flexible packaging has on offer, some of the notable ones are, lower Carbon footprint, reduced raw material consumption, reduced energy consumption and low wastage, which is better as compared to that of rigid packaging technology types. These characteristics are anticipated to drive demand for Global Fresh Meat Packaging.

Market Restraints

Rising prices of certain fresh meat products such as beef and pork, is expected to increase overall packaged meat costs and in turn, hinder adoption of fresh meat packaging to a certain extent, as consumers are sensitive about price per pound and total package price.

Opportunities

Use of synthetic biodegradable resins for production of meat packaging films can offer lucrative growth opportunities for sustainable solutions, due to reduced dependency on fossil fuel. Materials such as polyactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), cellulose- or starch-based materials can offer new functionalities such as compostability and biodegradability.

Shift from conventional case-ready packaging to portion-size Packaging Technology Type. This Packaging Technology Type uses a primary package for the whole set of portioned meat and secondary packages for individual meat products. Use of portion-sizes of meat products allows consumer to use required amount of meat and reduce wastage of meat products. This in turn is expected to create highly lucrative opportunities for meat producers through increasing sales and also would boost existing revenue generation of film converters.

Trends

A significant portion of the meat producers tend to focus on utilizing a dedicated packaging line for fresh meat production, due to various stringent government regulations about food safety and hygiene. However, certain meat producers also prefer utilizing a single machine for multiple packaging applications.

The Global meat packaging market has witnessed a surge in merger and acquisition activities in recent years. In the near future, mergers and acquisitions among international and domestic players are expected to increase, as key players are focusing on market consolidation.

Ø In July 2015, the Hormel Foods Corp company acquired Applegate Farms, LLC, owner of Applegate brand

Ø In October 2015, the JBS SA ADR company acquired Cargill’s pork business in the U.S. for US$ 1.45 Bn.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Fresh Meat Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on material type , meat type , packaging technology type and country.

By Material Type the global Fresh Meat Packaging Market has been divided into:

q PE

q PP

q BOPP

q EVOH

q PVC

q PA

q Others

By Meat Type the global Fresh Meat Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Beef

q Pork

q Poultry

q Seafood

q Others

By Packaging Technology Type the global Fresh Meat Packaging Market has been divided into:

q MAP

q VSP

q VTP

q Others

By country/region, the global Fresh Meat Packaging Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q The Dow Chemical Company

q BASF Corporation, Bayer

q MaterialScience LLC

q Braskem America Inc.

q Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

q DuPont

q ExxonMobil Chemical Company

q Amcor Limited

q Sealed Air Corporation

q E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co

q Bemis Company, Inc.

q Berry Plastics Corporation

q Winpak Ltd.

q Mondi Group

q Bollore Group

q KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S.

q Coveris Holdings SA

q Tyson

q JBS

q Cargill Meat Solutions

q National Beef

q Hormel

q Multivac

q Ross/Reiser

q Harpak –Ulma/Mondini (Mondini- Harpak)

q Sealpac

q Rapidpak

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Fresh Meat Packaging Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

Winpak

In January 2015, Wipak Group announced an investment of US$ 24.2 Mn to establish a new high-barrier films production plant technology at Nastola, Finland. This is expected to provide packaging material solutions that offers a combination of visual, protective and environmental benefits to its customers globally.

Mondi Group

On 27 April 2016, Mondi Group acquired SIMET S.A, a flexo printing packaging manufacturer.

On 12 July 2016, the company acquired Kale Nobel Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, a consumer packaging company

On 15 July 2016, it acquired ZAO Uralplastic-N a consumer flexible packaging manufacturer.

On 20 October 2016, Mondi Group acquired LLC Beepack, a packaging company.

