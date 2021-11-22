Lip Care Products Packaging Market– Applications Insights size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Lip Care Products Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Lip Care Products Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Lip Care Products Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Lip Care Products Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Lip Care Products Packaging Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

The prime cause driving the need for lip care products is to protect and nourish the lips from harmful UV rays, dusts, wind and colds. Lip care products comprises of camphor, beeswax, paraffin, sunscreens, fragrances, dyes and a variety of other ingredients. Whilst lip care products are used for securing good lips, lip care packaging products are utilized to ensure shielding and safeguarding of lip care products in the shipment process. Materials like plastic, glass, paperboard and metal are used in the manufacturing of lip care packaging products.

Market Drivers

Rising health consciousness among the consumers to protect and improve human functioning and do away with the negative impacts of a stressful life is driving this market. Further, the Covid-19 pandemic situation has expanded the scope of personal care and provided impetus to this market.

The importance attached to grooming and securing alluring visual look is fueling the growth of this market. The need to ensure a presentable look is gaining momentum not only among the youth but also among every age group. The requisite outlook among the employees both men and women of corporate world is charging up this market.

The recent emergence of lip care products that are of organic and natural origin is gaining momentum among the millennials which is propelling the growth of this market.

Packaging plays a pivotal role in the securing significant consumer base and market share. Innovative packaging solutions not only safeguards the lip care products but also provides necessary information with regard to the products. Aesthetic pleasure pushes up the demand for certain segments of the product for sales. Cosmetic companies pay equal importance to the product quality and to its packaging.

Rapid urbanization and the increment in the disposable income of the consumers especially in the developing and less-developed nations is positively and indirectly escalating the demand for lip care packaging products.

Market Restraints

Chemicals including parabens, petrolatum, cadmium chromium, lead and many more are used in the production of lip care products. These are averse to human health. Consumer awareness with regard to such harmful consequences is hindering the demand for lip care products and thus lip care packaging products.

The plastic tubes that are used in the production of lip care packages are fragile and cannot withstand physical pressure. These low-density plastic packages are prone to breaking when confronted to repeated use which is straining the growth of this market.

Although, Covid-19 pandemic has upsurged the need for personal care but the fall in disposable income of many consumers is negatively affecting the demand for luxuries and the lip care product package market.

Opportunities

The skyrocketing demand for wellness and self-care coupled with the inclination of the consumers towards grooming is expected to boost the lip care products packaging market.

Research and development aimed towards the introduction of innovative packaging and the continuously evolving package system for lip care products of different seasonal launch is expected to provide lucrative opportunity to this market.

Trends

Europe dominates the market for lip care packaging products. North America is expected to witness significant growth in this market owing to the presence of some of the leading cosmetics brand in this region and the high standard of living of the population of this region. Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in this market in the forecast period. Such progress is attributable to presence of regional and international cosmetic and personal care brand, rising disposable income of the population and increase in their affordability, rapid urbanization and its positive impact on the changing lifestyles. The Middle East and Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness significant growth in the forecast because by cause of governmental regulations that are indirectly supporting this market and the improvement in economic labor rates.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Lip Care Products Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on packaging type, material type, application and country.

By Packaging Type the global Lip Care Products Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Lip Care Tins

q Lip Care Jars

q Lip Care Tubes

q Lip Care Bottles

By Material Type the global Lip Care Products Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Plastic

q Metals

q Glass

q Paper Board

q Others

By Application the global Lip Care Products Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Brushes

q Roll-ons

By country/region, the global Lip Care Products Packaging Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Quadpack Group

q Amcor Ltd

q The Packaging Company

q IMS Ningbo Limited

q Eastar Cosmetics Packaging

q Arminak & Associates LLC

q HCP Packaging Co. Ltd

q Pack Tech A/S

q Rexam Plc

q ABC Packaging

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Lip Care Products Packaging Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

