Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market– Comprehensive Survey on Demand size 2028

The global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Temperature of the commodities is an important aspect of the pharmaceutical industry. Certain medical equipment, injections and medicine are sensitive and reactive to temperature fluctuations. The preservation of the product quality and the minimization of risk are the main objectives behind the deployment of temperature controlled packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industry.

Market Drivers

Temperature controlled packaging solutions plays a pivotal role in the preserving product quality on all accounts of the supply chain for the stabilization of the internal temperature. Temperature controlled packaging solutions are employed in the inactive ingredients of the pharmaceutical industry for balanced temperature, clinical trials, biological products and samples, vaccines and medical products having a time limit. These factors are fueling the demand for this product.

Strict norms of the governments for the implementation of safety packaging solutions to improvise the distribution of the commodities of pharmaceutical industry. For instance, the shipment of pharmaceutical products in accurate condition and temperature which is in line with documents for proper storage of prescription drugs by the Food and Drug Administration has propelled the growth of the temperature controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical industry.

Involvement in research and development activities to improve production and distribution of in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry coupled with rapid development of innovative products is bolstering the growth of this market. The demand for cold packaging solutions is on a rise on account of the development of advanced therapies including r-proteins and stem cells and novel drugs which is driving this market.

The Covid-19 epidemic has accelerated different aspects of the healthcare and medical industry and the pharmaceutical industry which in turn is positively affecting this market.

Market Restraints

Huge capital investment and premium operational cost complementary to the temperature controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals is negatively affecting this market.

Rigid directives and legislatives of the government with regard to the utilization of certain products of the pharmaceutical industry is impeding the growth of this market.

Very few companies employ such advanced packaging products. The lack of awareness over the benefits of using such packaging solutions among the players of the pharmaceutical industry is hindering this market.

The adherence to numerous precautionary measures during the packaging process of pharmaceutical products which include opting for dry and sterilized containers are threatening the growth of this market.

Opportunities

The advocacy of high-performing convection systems during storage and shipment of pharmaceutical products is a good scope for this market. The utilization of vacuum panel insulation improves the shelf life of the products is a positive step ahead. Technological advancement and its application in this sector are expected to accelerate growth in this market.

The rising number of people suffering from chronic and rare diseases is charging the development of high valued medications. These drugs have a shorter life span and proper temperature-based storage procedures has to be strictly followed. This is widening the application of ultra-low temperature range packaging solutions.

Trends

Although the North American region dominates this market but it is expected to lose its domination in the forecast period. The reason behind such setback can be traced back to the outcome of Covid-19 epidemic that has disrupted the supply chain of this market in this region and the dearth of raw material and human resources accompanying it. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth in this region in the forecast period. The adoption of advanced temperature controlled packaging insulation solutions including VIPs and PCMs because of its lightweight and product diversity is projected to gain traction in the forecast period.

This market intelligence report on the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market encompasses market segments based on product, type, payload capacity, application and country.

By Product the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market has been divided into:

q Insulated Snipers

o PUR Containers

o Fiberboard

o EPS Foam Containers

o Panels and Envelopes

q Insulated Protective Shippers

q Insulated Containers

o Upright Style

o Chest Style

q Others

By Type the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market has been divided into:

q Passive Systems

q Active Systems

By Payload Capacity the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market has been divided into:

q More Than 150L

q 40 – 150L

q 20 – 40L

q 10 – 20L

q Up To 10L

By Application the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market has been divided into:

q Ambient

q Chilled

q Frozen

By country/region, the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Companies such as:

q Cryoport Inc

q Sonoco Products Company

q Cold Chain Technologies

q Inmark Packaging

q American Aerogel Corporation

q Envirotainer Ltd

q Sofrigan S.A. Ltd

q Pelican Biothermal

q va-Q-tec AG

q Snyder Industries, Inc

have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders.

The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report.

Few Recent Developments

Cryoport Inc

In August 2020, CRYOPDP was acquired by Cryoport Inc. Such acquisition was aimed at the merging of capabilities and infrastructure of both the companies.

Sonoco Products Company

In January 2020, the acquisition of Plastique Holdings Ltd and Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC (altogether TEQ) was completed by Sonoco Products Company.

Cold Chain Technologies

In July 2019, the announcement with regard to the acquisition of Cold Chain Technologies was made by Aurora. The terms and conditions of the acquisition is not disclosed.

