Release Liners Market Steady Growth to Be Witnessed by 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Release Liners Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Release Liners Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Release Liners Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Release Liners Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Release Liners Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Release liners refer to plastic-based or paper-based film sheets that is used in the prevention of a sticky surface from early adhering. The application of this product is incorporated in the production process. A release agent is coated on either side of the product which performs a releasing effect against sticky materials like mastic or adhesive. By release, we mean the segregation of liner amid sticky material and by liner, we mean the bearer of the release agent. This product is available on a variety of colors.

Market Drivers

The food and beverage sector as a whole is a major consumer of release liners. The dependence on instant food, grab-and-go products, convenience foods and packaged foods is on a rise on account of the busy schedule of the population which is primarily driving this market.

In the pharmaceutical industry, apart from other uses, release liners are utilized in the production of sanitary napkins that is a major part of the female hygiene. Escalating female population around the globe is bolstering the growth of this market.

Release liners play a pivotal role in industrial labelling and also in the construction sector. The rapidity of industrialization at a lightning speed and skyrocketing construction activities especially in the emerging economies is propelling the growth of the release liner.

Release liners are also deployed in a wide range of sectors. These sectors include the cosmetics and personal care products market, automotive industry and electronic sector, apart from the food and beverage sector and pharmaceutical industry. The prosperous end use sector is fueling this market.

The release liners market is gaining traction owing rapid digitization especially in the developing and less developed economies and inclination towards the method of digital printing. The upsurge in the utilization of release liners for incorporation of smart labels in RFID is positively affecting this market.

Market Restraints

The waste generated from the production of release liners account to huge volumes which is negatively impacting the growth prospects of this market.

Release liners are made out of materials including PVC and HDPE which are averse to the environment. The rising environmental concern and the implementation of rigid directives aimed at environmental conservation is hindering the operations of this market.

The soaring adoption of liner-less labels owing to its lesser generation of waste is impeding the growth of the release liners market.

Opportunities

Technological advancement and its implication on the release liners market resulting to advanced release liners development and production is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to this market.

The adoption of party liners based on PDMS and recycling and reusing of release liners will provide good scope to this market.

The recent developments and booming nature of the end use sector is expected to provide opportunities for thriving the release liners market.

Trends

The Asia Pacific region dominates the market for release liners and is expected to continue its leadership in the forecast period and is further estimated to emerge as the fastest growing region in the forecast period. Such tremendous growth prospect is attributable to the thriving and flourishing end use sector including food and beverage sector, pharmaceutical industry, automotive industry and electronics sector. The growth of the packaging industry in this region is also a determining factor for the acceleration of this market in this region. The North American region is projected to emerge as the Second-largest market for this product owing to rapid digitization. The deployment of methods of waste management resulting from recycling activities of release liners is expected to gain momentum.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Release Liners Market encompasses market segments based on substrate, labelling technology, application and country.

By Substrate the global Release Liners Market has been divided into:

q Film Based

o Polystyrene

o Polyethylene

o Polypropylene

o Polyethylene Terephthalate

o Polyvinyl Chloride

q Paper Based

o Supercalendered Craft

o Glassine & Calendered Craft

o Clay-Coated Craft

o Polycoated Craft

o Polyethylene Coated Craft

By Labeling Technology the global Release Liners Market has been divided into:

q Pressure Sensitive

q Glue Applied

q Shrink Sleeve

q Stretch Sleeve

q In-mold

q Others

By Application the global Release Liners Market has been divided into:

q Food & Beverage

q Pharmaceutical & Medical

q Cosmetics & Personal Care

q Automotive

q Electronics

q Construction

By country/region, the global Release Liners Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Mondi

q Twin Rivers Paper Company

q ITASA

q 3M Company

q Sappi Limited

q LINTEC CORPORATION

q Eastman Chemical Company

q Avery Dennison Corporation

q UPM Raflatac

q Polyplex

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Release Liners Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

Mondi

In February 2018, the product BarrierPack Recyclable was developed by Mondi. FFS Role Stock and pre-made pouches were the raw materials for this product. The aim was to minimize waste generation.

Twin River Paper Company

In October 2017, an advanced Alliance Release was introduced by Twin Rivers Paper Company. It is a paper base utilized in the production of silicon-coated release liners.

ITASA

In July 2018, the inauguration of the construction facility at Queretaro, Mexico was announced by ITASA. This facility was used for the production of silicon-based paper and film.

Salient Features:

