Makeup Packaging Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2028

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Makeup Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Makeup Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Makeup Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Makeup Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Makeup Packaging Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Makeup packaging refers to the primary packaging which include cosmetic containers and secondary packaging of cosmetic products and fragrances. International Organization for Standardization establishes an international norm that cosmetic packaging has to comply with on a global level. Regional and local regulatory bodies like FDA and EU lays down directives that makeup packaging companies must adhere to.

The prosperous cosmetic industry is providing the initial impetus to the makeup packaging industry. The soaring purchasing power of the consumers especially of the developing countries coupled with the rising inclination of the consumers on the attainment of attractive looks is driving this market. The tendency of grooming has gained momentum between both gender types especially in the corporate region which is charging up this market.

The penetration of internet and social media platforms is bolstering the growth of this market in several ways. The social media platforms are thronging with lifestyle blogging and makeup tutorials which is positively affecting impulse purchase of cosmetics products where the youth try to imitate famous personalities. Further, the internet has facilitated the opening up of online makeup stores of different brands which is charging up this market.

Makeup Packaging plays a vital role in broadening the consumer base. A makeup product with attractive and functional packaging not only curves a niche in the user’s vanity but also assists the cosmetic company in promoting its brand widen market share for its product.

The convenience associated with makeup packaging is empowering the growth of this market. Many makeup products are sensitive to sunlight and temperature. Packaging not only emits the adverse effect of these, but also improves the lifespan of the product. Further, Packaging is necessary owing to the long distributional and storing chains that cosmetic products must go through before reaching the hands of the end user. These factors are accelerating operations in the makeup packaging market.

The basic raw materials used in the production makeup packages is plastic. In the process of dumping, these packages occupy huge dumping grounds and are not bio-disposable. Rising initiatives for environmental protection and the implementation of policies of the government for environment conservation is hindering the function of this market.

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected this market. Owing to global lockdown, makeup stores were shut down and the mobility and the supply chain of makeup products was disrupted. Moreover, owing to adoption of work from home methods and avoidance of social gatherings, the need for makeup was lowered significantly which in turn disrupted the growth of this market.

On account of environmental conservation and adoption of sustainable projects, the makeup packaging industries are recycling plastic materials and developing technologies for the production of eco-friendly packaging solutions and create new avenues for this market.

The changing lifestyle patterns and improve purchasing power of the consumers coupled with the importance attached to makeup especially in the developing economies is likely to provide lucrative opportunities to this market.

The North American region is estimated to witness significant growth in the makeup packaging market. Such progress is attributable to the presence of leading players of the cosmetic and personal care market in this region, the importance of grooming to the population of this region, the development of the packaging industry which include the constantly evolving innovative packaging solutions, and the developing roots of the e-commerce platforms that enhance the procurement of makeup products by the consumers. The Asia Pacific region is projected to showcase significant growth on account of the presence of emerging economies like India and China and the escalation in the standard of living and purchasing power of the consumers.

This market intelligence report on the global Makeup Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on product type, material type, cosmetic type and country.

By Product Type the global Makeup Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Flexible Plastic Packaging

q Ampoules

q Droppers

q Pumps and Dispensers

q Caps and Closures

q Tubes and Sticks

q Corrugated Boxes

q Folding Cartons

q Metal Containers

q Glass Bottles and Containers

q Plastic Bottles and Containers

By Material Type the global Makeup Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Plastic

q Glass

q Metal

q Paper

By Cosmetic Types the global Makeup Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Hair Care

q Skin Care

q Nail Care

q Make-Up

By country/region, the global Makeup Packaging Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Albea S.A.

q Silgan Holdings

q Aptar Inc

q Amcor Limited

q Sealed Air Corporation

q BIG SKY PACKAGING

q ALPLA Group

q Berry Global

q Berlin Packaging

q HCP Packaging

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Makeup Packaging Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Albea S.A.

In January 2020, the initiation of a new plant in Huai’an, China was announced by Albea S.A. The production of metal packaging parts for makeup and personal care products will take place in this facility.

Silgan Holdings

In February 2020, Cobra Plastics Inc was acquired by Silgan Holdings. This acquisition was aimed at the diversification of packaging solutions of the latter.

Aptar Inc

In February 2020, the announcement with regard to the signing of an agreement for acquiring Fusion Packaging I, L.P. was declared by Aptar Inc. This acquisition will help Aptar Inc to establish a strong footing in the Makeup packaging market.

