Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

According to Food and Drug Administration (FDA), active and modified atmosphere packaging is defined as “the displacement of gases in the package, which is then replaced by a desired mixture of gas”. Gas Flushing, Barrier Packaging Films, Scavenger and Desiccant packs, and on-package valves are some of the popularly employed types of active and modified atmosphere packaging. The modification process primarily lowers the presence of oxygen and replaces oxygen by nitrogen or carbon dioxide.

Market Drivers

Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging is basically used in the packaging of fruits and vegetables for the retention of freshness and nutritional value in the fruits and vegetables. The soaring consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables in the form of salads among health-conscious consumers and also the rapid development of the vegan population is fueling this market.

Active and modified atmosphere packaging plays a pivotal role in the packaging of seafood, poultry and meat. In case of such perishable goods, permanent cooling and maintenance of high standards for improving the lifespan of the content is necessary. Active and modified atmosphere packaging comes to aid this problem which is bolstering the growth of this market.

This sort of packaging is a better solution for the packaging of processed foods, convenience foods, grab-and-go food products and instant food product. Given the dependence on the food and manufacturing sector owing to stressful and busy scheduled coupled with the development of online food ordering platforms, the growth of the active and modified packaging market is accelerated.

In the pharmaceutical industry and dietary supplement industry, the adoption of this kind of packaging has gained momentum. These packages lowers the oxygen content and moisture content in the packaged materials thereby increasing the shelf life of the products.

Market Restraints

The cost of raw materials and machinery and equipment used in the production of active and modified atmosphere packages is immoderately high and this factor is severely straining this market.

There exists concerns and issues with regard to physically protecting the thin films. This kind of packaging is not as good as rigid packaging because liquid-based packages have the propensity to puncture if not handled with care. This factor is negatively affecting this market.

In spite of limiting the growth of bacteria in the content, this kind of packages is incapable of slowing the growth of bacteria. Further, once the packaging is opened, the content returns to its original lifespan. These factors are hindering the growth of this market.

Opportunities

The surging expenditure incurred by the governments of various nations in the provisioning of food sector is a good scope for the market.

The leading players are shifting towards the adoption of moderate cost and eco-friendly production methods which is a lucrative opportunity to kickstart operation in this sector.

The prosperous food and beverage sector coupled with the necessity of food till the end of human civilization is expected to thrive the active and modified atmosphere packaging market in a long run.

Trends

The active and modified atmosphere packaging market in North America is estimated to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the adoption of e-commerce platforms by the packaging industries of this region, the presence of well-established food and beverage sector parallel to the growth of this sector, the increasing craze for good quality packaged food without compromising hygiene, the rapid growth that the packaging sector is going through and the upsurge in the demand for convenient packaging solutions. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to emerge as the fastest growing region in this market. Globally, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on packaging gas, packaging material, application and country.

By Packaging Gas the global Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Carbon Dioxide

q Nitrogen

q Oxygen

q Others

By Packaging Material the global Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

q Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

q Polypropylene (PP)

q Others

By Application the global Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Fruits and Vegetables

q Poultry, Sea Food and Meat Products

q Bakery and Confectionery

q Others

By country/region, the global Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Ste-Pac

q RAP

q Sealed Air Corporation

q Amcor Limited

q Bemis Company Inc

q Berry Plastic Corporation

q Ilapak International S.A.

q Winpak Limited Company

q Coveries Holdings S.A.

q Praxair Inc

Few Recent Developments

Ste-Pac

In August 2018, Tadbik and Ste-Pac partnered in the production of resealable lidding film in modified atmosphere, with the aim of providing both functional and aesthetically pleasing packaging solutions that reduce waste generation and improve shelf-life.

RAP

In April 2018, the development of the globe’s first Modified Atmosphere (MA) RayTrap that can substitute full plastic trays and lowers plastic utilization by 85% was developed by RAP.

Sealed Air Corporation

In May 2019, an agreement on acquiring Automated Packaging Systems was signed by Sealed Air Corporation. The cost of acquiring was USD 510 million.

