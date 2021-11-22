Next-Generation Packaging Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Next-Generation Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Next-Generation Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Next-Generation Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Next-Generation Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Next-Generation Packaging Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Next-Generation packaging are advanced packaging solutions. These kinds of packages comprise of features including traceability, product information, and resistant to product damages. These sorts of packages are particularly important for tracing freights over long distances without compromising protection of the content.

Market Drivers

The thriving pharmaceutical industry is providing the initial impetus to this market. The need for packaging in this market is positively affecting the growth of this market. Soaring population suffering from chronic diseases and the upsurge in the geriatric population is accelerating the need for medical and healthcare services. As a result, the transportation of pharmaceutical drugs and medication has gained momentum which is driving this market.

Technological advancement and its implementation in the innovation of advanced packaging solutions has resulted in bolstering this market. The incorporation of QR Codes, advanced sensors, and sensor enabled RFID is the result of technological employment in this sector. Further, the continuous research and development in the packaging industry coupled with the inclination towards sustainable packaging solutions is fueling the growth of this market.

The food and beverage sector are a significant consumer of next-generation packaging market. This sector initiates the demand for sensors comprising silicon photonics, printed electronics, biotechnology and carbon nanotechnology which is accelerating the growth of the next-generation packaging market. the utilization of sensor-enabled RFID tags would facilitate the nondestructive and remote monitoring of packages.

The development of the e-commerce platforms coupled with increasing penetration of internet has upsurged the online ordering of goods. This has initiated shipments and the need for next-generation packaging solutions.

Market Restraints

The commercialization of the next-generation packaging solutions is subject to numerous norms and directives imposed by various regulatory bodies which is impeding the growth of this market. The demand for antimicrobial packaging solutions is negligent which is negatively affecting this market.

Next-generation packaging solutions are immoderately priced. The reason behind such high prices is the cost involved owing to the incorporation of QR Codes and smart sensors of different variety that enables RFID which is hindering the growth of this market.

Further, the lack of awareness with regard to the benefits of such advanced packaging solutions complementary to the lack of visibility of such packaging solutions are threatening the growth of this market.

Opportunities

The development of the retail sector is driving the demand for active packaging solutions and modified atmosphere packaging solutions which is expected to open up new avenues for the next-generation packaging market.

The implementation of intelligent packaging solutions is gaining momentum especially across the logistics sector for the prevention of counterfeiting and ensuring traceability which is likely to provide lucrative opportunity to this market.

Trends

North America followed by Europe is expected to dominate this market in the forecast period on account of the rising inclination and adoption of sustainable packaging solutions. Asia Pacific region is projected to emerge as the fastest growing region in the forecast period. Latin America is estimated to note growth owing to rapid industrialization in this market. the QR Code segment is also estimated to witness significant growth. The rising demand for packaged foods, convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals are expected to develop this market. Other factors like the adoption of natural antioxidants in the active food packaging solutions is anticipated to escalate the growth of this market. the cosmetics and personal care industry are projected to drive the demand for RFID technology and boost this market. Globally, the next-generation packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Next-Generation Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on packaging type, application and country.

By Product Type the global Next-Generation Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Active Packaging

o Gas Emitters

o Gas Scavengers

o Antimicrobials

o Others

q Intelligent Packaging

o Tags

o Indicators

o Sensors

q Modified Atmosphere Packaging

By Application the global Next-Generation Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Logistics and Supply Chain

q Cosmetics and Personal Care

q Health and Pharmaceuticals

q Food and Beverages

q Others

By country/region, the global Next-Generation Packaging Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Sonoco Products Company

q WestRock Company

q Tetra Pak

q Amcor Limited

q Sealed Air Corporation

q Active Packaging Ltd

q Stora Enso OYJ

q Bemis Company

q MULTIVAC Inc

q ULMA Packaging

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Next-Generation Packaging Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

