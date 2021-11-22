Sachet Packaging Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Sachet Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Sachet Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Sachet Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of Sachet Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Sachet Packaging Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Sachets are small single-use flexible containers made of either paper or plastic. They find application in various markets, such as, the personal care industry, food industry, pharmaceutical industry, and other industrial applications. Sachets have different layers of material that protect the product. The innermost layer is usually made up of a foil layer. The foil layer is non porous and helps preserve the product inside. This is especially beneficial in the case of shampoos. The second layer is that of plastic films, usually Polyethylene, or polyethylene terephthalate. A layer of PET provides strength to the plastic pouch, and also works as an adhesive which keeps the foil attached to the outer layer. The outer layers usually contains the logo of the brand and other information printed on its surface for consumer convenience, followed by an additional layer of lamination.

Request for Report Sample: https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=903

Over the years, sachets have been used by large brands for sampling, to facilitate the penetration of their products in different markets and especially for targeting economically underprivileged societies in emerging economies. Sachet packaging is a marketing strategy designed to cater to the economic underclass in emerging economies as they represent a significant fraction of the population. The fact that sachets are affordable for all sections help in them rapidly penetrating a market

According to different studies, sachet packaging has witnessed the peak of success in countries, such as India and other South-east Asian countries, where they account for more than 95% of industry sales in terms of volume and 60% in terms of value

In countries, such as India, sachets are cheaper than bottles, leading to more people indulging in trial of a product using single-use sachets

In western countries, however, the situation is the opposite. Sachets cost more than bottles, per ml, a phenomenon which is referred to as negative price-pack curve. Sachets are used as small quantity sampling packages, usually containing 3-5 ml of the product. The idea is for the consumer to try the product and move on to bottles or bigger pack sizes if the product is found satisfactory. However, in countries such as India, the prices are kept low by brands to increase penetration and to appeal to all classes of consumers

Low cost helps sachets account for a major share of the market and also ensure high penetration in countries, such as India, with a primarily price-sensitive population

In addition, sachets present an airtight environment, which enables manufacturers to offer more natural and high quality fresh products and reduce the use of preservatives

The global sachet packaging market might potentially be hampered by the growth of alternative flexible packaging solutions that come in small pack sizes. Growth in the global flexible packaging industry has paved way for growth in demand for small pack sizes to suit consumer preferences for convenience packaging

In western countries, the growth outlook for the global sachet packaging market is slower as sachets are used for a different purpose in developed nations. Barring India and a few other south-east Asian countries, most other countries have higher per ml cost of sachets as compared to larger pack sizes. This results in lower CAGR. Apart from this, growth in demand for alternative packaging solutions, such as, stick packs, is also high

There is high competition between stick packs and sachets. The competitive edge that stick packs have over sachets is lower material cost. It costs more to pack a sachet than a stick pack. Stick packs have also emerged as one of the ideal unit-dose packaging solutions that mainly target the millennial population

Nearly 70% of the world’s population makes less than US$ 10 per day. Therefore, brands across the globe see it fit to reduce pack size and quantity to successfully penetrate the market across all income categories. Provided below are a few examples:-

In Egypt, there is growth in the need to be economical

Nearly 20% of Egypt’s population lives below the poverty line, thereby resulting in reduced consumer spending capacity. As a result, more and more consumers are opting for smaller pack sizes as opposed to larger quantities. Retailers have been quick to capitalize on this trend by adopting sachet packaging strategies, with the personal care sector outdoing other sectors in terms of sachet sales

Get Request for Table of Contents: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/sachet-packaging-market/903#tableOfContent

In India, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) trains local women as rural sales agents

By the end of 2015, India had close to 70,000 rural sales agents across over 165,000 India villages selling Unilever products to villagers

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Sachet Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on material type , pack size , application type , packaging machinery and country.

By Material Type the global Sachet Packaging Market has been divided into:

Plastic

Paper

o PE

o PP

o PET

o PA

o Others

Aluminum Foil

Others

By Pack Size the global Sachet Packaging Market has been divided into:

1 to 10 ml

11 to 20 ml

21 to 30 ml

Others

By Application Type the global Sachet Packaging Market has been divided into:

Food

o Sauces & Jams

o Spices & Condiments

o Tea & Coffee

o Others

Personal Care & Cosmetics

o Shampoo & Conditioners

o Face Packs & Gel

o Hair Oil

Pharma

Industrial

o Sealants & Adhesives

o Lubricants & Solvents

Others

By Packaging Machinery, the global Sachet Packaging Market has been divided into:

Vertical Form-Fill-Seal

Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal

By country/region, the global Sachet Packaging Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Amcor Limited

Ampac Holiding

Bemis Company, Inc.

Constantia Flexible Group GmbH

Huhtamaki Group

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Group

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Others

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Sachet Packaging Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Sachet Packaging Market, size of the market (US$ Mn and Volume Bn Units), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Sachet Packaging Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of Type of models, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Sachet Packaging caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Sachet Packaging Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Sachet Packaging Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Sachet Packaging Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Full View of Report Description: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/sachet-packaging-market/903