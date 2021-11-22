Converting Paper Market– Global Competition Outlook size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Converting Paper Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Converting Paper Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Converting Paper Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Converting Paper Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Converting Paper Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

The process of recycling paper so that it is converted into a consumable good is called converting paper. For instance, this process can be employed in the production of paper containers, paper boxes, paper bags, envelopes and many such paper related products. The process of converting paper includes operations like treating, slitting and sheeting, grooving and punching, folding, perforating, blocking, binding and gluing and laminating among others.

Market Drivers

The converting paper market is finding out immense application in the sanitary industry for the production of baby diapers, tissues and sanitary napkins. The surging population in general and the growing female population around the globe is providing the initial impetus to this market.

Request for Report Sample: https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=922

Growing environmental concern is charging up this market. Firstly, converting paper packages are superior to plastic packages owing to their bio-disposability. Secondly, recycling and reusing paper is good step towards sustainable development and environmental protection.

The convenience associated with the adoption of converting paper as packages is fueling this market. They not only form efficient packages but also are lightweight. This kind of packaging is being increasingly incorporated in the industrial packaging sector on account of its sustainability and cost-effectiveness. Rapid industrialization especially I the developing and less-developed nation is bolstering the growth of this market.

The booming E-commerce sector is empowering the growth prospects of this market. to support shipment packaging, these industries are demanding packages of minimum weight complementary to efficient packaging solutions. Moreover, packaging plays a pivotal role in widening the consumer base because of the aesthetic pleasure associated with it. Companies are opting for diverse packaging solutions to grab the attention of the consumers. Thus, the craze for broadening market share and the flourishing e-commerce sector is augmenting the growth of this market.

The food and beverage sector employs converting paper packages. The evolving food and beverage sector owing to the soaring consumer dependence on them is accelerating the growth of the converting paper market.

Market Restraints

The process of digitalization is straining the growth of this market. The abandoning of traditional paper work and paper market owing to the availability of books, news, magazines and other articles is negatively affecting this market. In earlier days, bookkeeping was done through paper and pen works, but with the advent of technology, computer programs and internet are gaining reliability which is hindering the growth of this market.

Further, environmental concerns are threatening the growth of this market. recycling and converting of paper requisites paper which is severely leading to deforestation. This in turn is affecting various aspects of human civilization which is impeding the growth of the converting paper market.

Paperless mode of communication and paperless activities are taking a toll on the converting paper market.

Opportunities

Converting paper packaging solutions is expected to thrive and grow in course of time owing to the environmental degradation attributable to the deployment of plastic and polymer-based packaging solutions.

The flourishing end use sectors like the sanitary industry, e-commerce sector, food and beverage sector and different other markets are likely to provide a good scope to this market. Further, rapid industrialization is will provide lucrative opportunities to this market for growth.

Trends

At present North America dominates the market for converting paper market and is expected to continue its domination in the forecast period. This progress can be traced back to the rising intolerable attitude towards the use of plastic packaging and the evolution of the packaging industry in the converting paper segment. Europe is also estimated to witness significant growth because of the skyrocketing paper production in this region. The modernization of machinery and equipment and improvement of the net capacity are other factors propelling the growth of converting paper market in the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is projected to emerge as the fastest growing region in this market in the forecast period. The rapid development and evolution of packaging industry in India and China are attributable to such progress in this region. Globally, the converting paper market is approximated to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% in the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Converting Paper Market encompasses market segments based on paper type, pulp type, end use and country.

By Paper Type the global Converting Paper Market has been divided into:

q Coated

q Uncoated

By Pulp Type the global Converting Paper Market has been divided into:

q Recycled Pulp

q Non-Wood Pulp

q Chemical Wood Pulp

o Sulphite Pulp

o Sulphate Pulp

q Semi-Chemical Pulp

q Mechanical Wood Pulp

By End Use the global Converting Paper Market has been divided into:

q Consumer Goods

q Printing

q Packing & Wrapping

q Food Services

q Others

By country/region, the global Converting Paper Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Georgia Pacific Pro

q Cascades Inc

q Twin Rivers Paper Company

q CROWN PAPER CONVERTING

q WCPM Limited

q Long Horn Paper

q American Eagle Paper Mills

q Clearwater Paper Corporation

q Finch Paper LLC

q Alberta Newsprint Company

Get Request for Table of Contents: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/converting-paper-market/922#tableOfContent

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Converting Paper Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

Cascades Inc

In July 2019, the announcement of acquiring Orchids Paper Products Company was made by Cascades Inc for USD 207 million. This acquisition was primarily aimed towards the improvement of the company’s manufacturing facilities.

Twin Rivers Paper Company

In June 2018, a paper mill facility situated at Arkansas, US was acquired by Twin Rivers Paper Company. This facility was expected to improve the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the company.

Georgia Pacific Pro

In October 2018, Dixie Ultra Insulair Paper Hot Cup was introduced by Georgia Pacific Pro. This product provides air pocket facility for the insulation of hot beverage.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Converting Paper Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Converting Paper Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of Type of models, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Converting Paper caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Converting Paper Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Converting Paper Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Converting Paper Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Full View of Report Description: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/converting-paper-market/922