ESD Bags Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global ESD Bags Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international ESD Bags Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global ESD Bags Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global ESD Bags Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global ESD Bags Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

ESD Bags also known as electrostatic discharge bag or conductive bags or metallized bags or anti-static bags. These bags are utilized in the storage of electronic components and equipment that has the propensity of being damaged by electrostatic discharge. These bags have three color variants including black, silver and pink. Pink and black is used for bags produced from polyethylene while silver is for bags comprising of metallic films. The prevention of electrostatic damage to electronic components in the process of transportation is the main aim of this product.

Market Drivers

The initial impetus to the ESD bags market is provided by the rapidly developing packaging industry. In accordance to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the value of the India packaging industry has risen from USD 17.3 million in 2011 to USD 27.8 billion in 2014, at an approximate CAGR of 14.9%. The necessity of proper packaging is expected to drive the ESD bags market.

The prospering end use sector is accelerating the growth of the ESD bags market. Aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, defense and military and automation are the some of the end-use verticals of this market. The basic function of these products in the automotive sector is to facilitate the safe handling and locomotion of superior electronic stuffs at low transportation cost.

ESD bags are finding widespread application in the pharmaceutical, chemicals and electronic industries owing to a numerous properties and benefits of this product which is bolstering the growth of this market. Stable antistatic properties, contamination shielding properties, effective shielding of high ESD, cutting down manufacturing process cost are some of the properties.

The soaring adoption of tablets, laptops and smartphones is escalating the need for ESD bags. The implementation of ESD bags in these products prevents the building up of static charge in these devices.

Increasing trade and import and export activities is augmenting the growth of the ESD market since these products assists the shipment of electronic products and components.

Market Restraints

Growing environmental concern among the government and individuals is hindering the growth of this market. The stringent regulations associated with the deployment of plastic in the production of these bags coupled with the dearth of disposability of these materials and the environmental hazards that they accompany is severely hampering the growth of this market.

ESD bags comprises of metallic powder. Metallic powders have the power to cause damage to the electronic products and components that are stored when they get-hold-of water. This led to corrosion. This factor is impeding the growth of the ESD bags market.

Opportunities

The rising engagement in the utilization of laptops, tablets and smartphones in every aspect of life including home and office complementary to the adoption of various electronic gadgets is likely to broaden the application of ESD bags and its market.

The thriving end use sector namely, the electronic sector, manufacturing sector, healthcare industry, chemical industry and pharmaceutical industry is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to this market.

Trends

North America holds a significant share of the ESD bags market and is expected to continue its leadership in the forecast period. On account of soaring adoption of smart devices and gadgets, the need of backup for electrostatic and mechanical damages is expected to propel the growth of this market. Also, the expectation of the increment in the shipping of volumes of smartphones is a determining factor for the growth of this market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth and emerge as the region witnessing fastest market growth in the forecast period. The reason behind such progress can be traced back to the flock of producers of the electronics market in the nations like Japan, South Korea and China. The growth of the electronic sector coupled with the widening adoption of smart electronic devices are reasons behind the growth prospects of the ESD bags in the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global ESD Bags Market encompasses market segments based on product type, material type, end use and country.

By Product Type the global ESD Bags Market has been divided into:

q Conductive Bags

q Metallized Shielding Bags

q Dissipative Bags

q Anti-Static Bags

By Material Type the global ESD Bags Market has been divided into:

q Polyethylene (PE)

q Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

By End Use the global ESD Bags Market has been divided into:

q Aerospace

q Pharmaceutical

q Chemical

q Electronic and Electrical

q Others

By country/region, the global ESD Bags Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q EcoCortec

q Advantek Inc

q Protective Packaging Corporation

q 3M Company

q Miller Packaging

q Digi-Key Electronics

q Daklapack Group

q Teknis Limited

q Edco Supply Corporation

q Electrotek Static Controls Pvt Ltd

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as ESD Bags Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

