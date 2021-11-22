Squeeze Tube Packaging Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Squeeze Tube Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

A squeeze tube is a void and cylinder-shaped container which acts as a container of watery components. It is squeezable and is applied for packaging. In the process of manufacturing and filling a tube, the either ends of the tube are distinctly treated. One edge of the squeeze tube body consists of an oval orifice which comprises the cap or closure of the tube. While the other edge is sealed to prevent leakage after the incorporation of the vicious liquid component. With the aim of providing uniqueness to the packaging, the tube is then labeled, printed and processed for aesthetic pleasure.

Market Drivers

The primary drive for the squeeze tube packaging market arrives from its significant application in the personal care sector. The soaring craze for aesthetic pleasure has widened the application of anti-aging creams, sun block creams and anti-tan packs and also other cosmetic products among men and women of middle-age apart from makeup products. This drives the demand for compact packing that can only be satisfied by squeeze tube packaging. The surge in personal oral care and oral hygiene among the global population is constantly growing and reaching new heights which is fueling the growth of this market.

The broadening base of application of squeeze tube packaging in the pharmaceutical industry is another factor propelling the growth of this market. This kind of packaging protects the drugs from contamination and shields the drugs from the negative reaction of exterior temperature like moisture and direct sunlight. Polyethylene is most common kind of tube packaging used in this sector on account of its durability, flexibility, feathery properties.

The convenience associated with the utilization of squeeze tube is augmenting its market. Squeeze tube packaging improves the life span of the products and can be produced at a very reasonable price. This type of packaging is reusable and does not necessitates the need for secondary packaging. Further, the raw material used in the manufacturing process of squeeze tubes are cheaply available. All these factors are accelerating the growth of this industry.

Advancement in technology is augmenting the growth of the squeeze tube packaging market.

Market Restraints

The availability of products that can replace squeeze tube packaging solutions which include stand up pouches is threatening the growth of this market.

Moreover, squeeze tube packaging can only be used small quantities of products. This packaging format cannot be used for products with larger volumes which is straining the market prospects of squeeze tube packaging market.

The various global, regional and local regulations that the tube packaging market has to face is impeding the growth of this market. The existing trade barriers in this market is hindering the growth of this market.

Opportunities

Although the employment of plastic is hindering the market growth, technological advancement has led to the deployment of bioplastics in tube packaging. This is aimed towards sustainable packaging concerns which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to this market.

Further, prosperous end use sector namely, the personal care sector, pharmaceutical industry and the food and beverage sector is expected to thrive and grow because it is indispensable part of the human civilization which is likely to create better market for tube packaging in the coming years.

Trends

The North America and Europe Market dominates the market for squeeze tube packaging solutions owing to the transitioning living patterns of the consumers in this region. Europe is estimated to predominate as the leader in this market because of the craze for personal care and oral care products in this region, the presence of a good supply chain for this product and the presence of prosperous end use sectors. The Asia Pacific region is projected to emerge as the fastest growing region in this market in the forecast period. Such progress is attributable to rapid industrialization in this region and the constantly evolving trade activities and the demand for consumable goods. Latin America and Middle East and Africa is approximated to witness growth in this market because of the incorporation of diverse economic activities in this region.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on material type, end use industry, end use products and country.

By Material Type the global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market has been divided into:

q EVOH

q LLDPE

q MDPE

q HDPE

q LDPE

By End Use Industry the global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Lubricant Industry

q Food Industry

q Pharmaceutical Industry

q Household Goods

q Personal Care Products

q Others

By End Use Products the global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Medications

q Detergents

q Shampoos

q Conditioners

q Liquid Soap

q Skin Creams

q Sauce

q Lotions

q Gels

q Others

By country/region, the global Squeeze Tube Packaging Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Berry Global Inc

q Albea S.A.

q Praxis Packaging

q Amcor Limited

q Montebello Packaging Inc

q IntraPac International Inc

q Essel ProPack Limited

q Worldwide Packaging Inc

q Huhtamaki OYJ

q L.Smith Company

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Squeeze Tube Packaging Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

Berry Global Inc

In November 2017, soft touch laminate tubes were launched by Berry Global Inc. These were highly resilient and also scuff-resistant. This product was launched to emit the bottlenecks of traditional soft touch tubes.

Albea S.A.

In October 2019, the invention of carton-based cosmetic tube took place. It was the result of the partnership between Albea S.A. and L’Oreal. In this kind of tube packaging, a significant portion of plastic is substituted by certified paper-like and bio-based material.

Praxis Packaging

In November 2017, Unette Corporation was acquired by Praxis Packaging. This acquisition was aimed at the expansion of packages portfolio including squeeze tube packages for lotions, creams and many more.

