Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging Market- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2028

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

By loose filling, we refer to a packaging material that facilitates vacuum filling and is shock absorbent. Polystyrene is predominantly utilized for loose filling among other products. This type of packaging is used for filling the unoccupied space in case of outer packaging. Foaming compounds like polystyrene is first vaccinated into molds and then heated which consequently leads to solidification in forms like chips or peanuts. Loose fill polystyrene packaging is incorporated in the packaging of fragile products including ceramics and glass.

Market Drivers

The soaring environmental concern and the incentive for environmental conservation is providing the initial impetus to the loose fill polystyrene market. Loose fill polystyrene packages are recyclable and is not averse to the environment owing to its biodegradability.

The prosperous packaging industry is fueling this market. In accordance to the data given by the Central Government of India, the Indian Packaging industry was valued at USD 25 billion in 2016 and was expected to reach a value of USD 30 billion by 2020. Thus, the overall growth of the packaging industry is accelerating every segment of itself including the loose fill polystyrene packaging market.

The increasing dependence on the e-commerce platforms is propelling the growth of this market. The shifting consumer preference from offline mode of purchasing to their confidence on e-retail platforms is skyrocketing the need for loose fill polystyrene packages to secure the shipments in transit.

The surging geriatric population is driving the crazy need for pharmaceutical products in the Asia Pacific region especially in East Asia. The application of this packages in the thriving pharmaceutical industry is bolstering its market growth.

Market Restraints

The dumping of the loose fill polystyrene packages in either of its form is challenging. These products are utilized only in the process of transportation of the products. Once the outer package is opened, the product loses its functionality. Although, these products are recyclable but at some point, of time, dumping is necessary. The hard and fast directives of the regulatory bodies aimed at governing the disposal of these packages is hindering this market.

Stringent norms of the government aimed at the regulation of the loose fill polystyrene packaging market is negatively affecting this market.

The adoption of various alternative modes of packaging is hindering the loose fill polystyrene packaging market.

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the disposable income in the hands of the consumer and restricted impulse purchase from online platforms impeding the growth of this market.

Opportunities

The booming end use sector especially the predominance of the e-retail and e-commerce platforms is expected to be a good scope for the growth of this market.

Further, the process of globalization and liberalization is increasing trade activities among nations which is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the development of the loose fill polystyrene packaging market.

Trends

North America and Europe is expected to dominate this market in the forecast period. This progress is attributable to the growing e-commerce sector in the region and the immense craze for protective packing including loose fill polystyrene packages. The Asia Pacific region is projected to emerge as the fastest growing region in this market. The presence of emerging countries like India and China and there their broad market spectrum for loose fill polystyrene packaging is the fundamental reason behind such progress. Others factors that can be traced as the determinant of such rapid growth in this region are rising turnover and exports and imports in the automotive industry and the electronic sector, rapid urbanization and its consequent effect on the improvement od standard of living and soaring purchasing power.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on product type, application and country.

By Product Type the global Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Ordinary Polystyrene

q SPS

q EPS

q HIPS

q Others

By Application the global Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging Market has been divided into:

q Consumer Goods Packaging

q Pharmaceutical Packaging

q Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Packaging

q Others

By country/region, the global Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Free-Flow Packaging International Inc

q Alsamex Products Ltd

q Nefab Group

q XPAC Technologies Pte Ltd

q Salazar Packaging Inc

q Storopack Inc

q Imperial Dade

q Samuel Grant Group Ltd

q Styro Tech Ltd

q Davpack

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders.

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

Free-Flow Packaging International Inc

In July 2018, Free-Flow Packaging International Inc was acquired by Pregis LLC. This acquisition was aimed at the providing diverse product portfolio for e-commerce shipment packaging solutions.

