Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market– Insights on Emerging Scope 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Pressure sensitive tapes aimed at performing packaging functions like pallet unitizing, bundling units, reinforced packaging and many more is called sealing and strapping packaging tapes. Owing to a series of benefits, these goods have found widespread application in the food and beverage industry, automotive sector and electronics sector. The thriving end use sector is positively influencing the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

The convenience associated with the usage of sealing and strapping packaging tapes is providing the initial impetus to this market. These tapes can be highly utilized for specific purposes that include bonding dissimilar things, vibration reduction, easy applicability and user-friendliness. They can tactfully be implemented in the room temperature and does not need additional heat, solvent and water to strengthen the adhesive capabilities. The high speed processibility and the absence of residual on removal of the tapes are positively influencing its market growth. They can be used in replacement of mechanical fasteners due to the lower levels of stress and vibration generated by the sealing and strapping packaging tapes relative to their mechanical counterparts. Numerous benefits associated with the use of this product is fueling the growth of sealing and strapping packaging tapes market.

The surging development and growth of the e-commerce platforms are bolstering the market growth. The craze for packaging tapes to aid e-commerce shipments. Moreover, the complex handling of e-commerce shipments relative to the traditional distributional channel is driving the corrugated secondary packaging demand in turn charging up the taping solutions market. Further, advancement in e-commerce platforms at a lightning speed coupled with the drive for digitalization of the economy is augmenting the growth of this market.

Upsurge in environmental concern and the stringent regulations of the government across the globe for environmental conservation is bolstering the growth of this market since these products does not make harmful emissions in the environment.

Market Restraints

The raw materials used in the production of sealing and strapping packaging tapes include organic and inorganic chemicals, natural rubber, synthetic rubber, acrylic which are derived on the basis of petroleum. These raw materials have volatile prices. The fluctuating oil prices and shortage feedstock and monomers used in the production of adhesive is leading to the immoderate prices of the sealing and strapping packaging tapes. Increasing cost of energy and fluctuating raw material prices is retarding the growth of the sealing and strapping packaging market.

The rigid directives of the government and the strict adherence to these laws on the utilization adhesive-based tapes is straining the growth of this market. Further, the firm regulations imposed on the chemical industry and restructuring of packaging tapes is restraining the growth of this market.

Opportunities

The growth of the e-commerce platforms and the positive influence of the acceptance of these platforms for shopping is likely to expand the shipments and provide lucrative opportunities to this market.

The booming food and beverage sector coupled with the widening base of the food delivery applications and the rising dependence of the consumers on it is a good scope for the sealing and strapping packaging tapes market.

Trends

The sealing and strapping packaging tapes market in North America and Europe is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. The already presence and operation of the market for this good and the surging number of sports enthusiasts in the Europe region is expected to be the causes behind the domination of these regions in the market. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region owing to the presence of emerging economies like China and India. The availability of labor at a cheap cost and the also the availability of raw materials that assists production in this region can be traced as the causes of such significant growth of this region in the forecast period. Acrylic adhesive segment of the sealing and strapping packaging tapes is expected to showcase a significant growth with an approximate CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market encompasses market segments based on material, type of adhesive, application and country.

By Material the global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market has been divided into:

q Paper

q Polypropylene

q Polyvinyl Chloride

q Others

By Type of Adhesive the global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market has been divided into:

q Silicone

q Rubber-based

q Acrylic

q Others

By Application the global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market has been divided into:

q Strapping and building

q Carton Sealing Tapes

By country/region, the global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Intertape Polymer Group

q 3M Company

q Shurtape Technologies LLC

q Berry Global Inc

q Nichiban Company Ltd

q CCT Tapes

q Nitto Denko Corporation

q Advance Tapes International

q Avery Dennison Corporation

q Ultra Tape

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

