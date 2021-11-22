Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market- Insights on Scope 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Mycotoxins are extremely pernicious to animal and human health and can be a source of adverse health conditions. The feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers assist in detoxifying the feed and livestock. They are utilized as food additives and aids in the reduction of mycotoxins bioavailability in the feed. Binders bind with mycotoxins and facilitates the absorption of toxins from the guts that results in the defecation of toxin binder mixtures in the feces. On the other hand, the mycotoxins modifiers help in the transitioning from toxin compounds to non-toxin compounds.

Market Drivers

The soaring events of disease occurrence owing to the presence of mycotoxins is adversely influencing the health of humans and also livestock in both developed and developing region. In accordance to a study of FAO, a crop production of 25% globally comprises of mycotoxins. The necessity to improvise on the health of livestock and its performance is fueling the growth of the market.

Owing to the hectic lifestyle of the people, the transition of consumer dependence from homemade foods to processed and convenient foods are rising. The changing food consumption patterns and consumption of food products based on livestock on a regular basis coupled with need to alleviate the adverse impact of mycotoxins is propelling the growth of this market.

Supportive government policies are also empowering the growth prospects of this market. The hard and fast directives of the governments across the globe that are aimed at limiting the presence of mycotoxins in feed is augmenting the growth of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.

Market Restraints

Mycotoxin binders and modifiers are not so popular as feed additives among the livestock growers. Feed additives like acidifiers, mold inhibitors and other feed preservatives are superior over mycotoxin binders and modifiers as it expands the feed’s shelf life and improvises the wealth and health of livestock. The additional cost associated with the utilization of mycotoxin binders and modifiers are hampering the growth of this market.

Further, the lack of awareness and the need for proper information among the livestock growers with respect to the risk associated with the usage of mycotoxins is impeding the growth of this market.

The negative impact of mycotoxins on human health and feed and the complex symptoms coupled with the complicated medical conditions is disrupting the growth of the feed mycotoxins binders and modifiers market.

Opportunities

The constantly surging aquaculture and poultry rearing activities in both the developing and developed regions is expected to provide an untapped market for this good.

The increasing consumption of livestock-based food and the need for food safety among the consumers and livestock growers is expected to provide a stepping stone for the growth of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.

The surging cases of diseases in the livestock is expected to grab the notice of the government and regulatory bodies for the establishments of standards for detoxification of feed which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.

Trends

The feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0%. The North American region is expected to showcase significant market growth in the forecast region. This can be traced back to the escalating demand for high-quality and safe livestock-based products, the presence of consumers who are health aware, the rigid directives for conformation to quality standards, and the avoidance to contamination of mycotoxins in the food chain. In terms of source, the inorganic source is expected to dominate in the forecast period. The dried form of feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers is projected to progress significantly. The clay subtype is estimated to witness significant growth in global market. In terms of livestock, the poultry segment is estimated to be the fastest growing sector in the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market encompasses market segments based on type, source, form, livestock and country.

By Type the global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market has been divided into:

q Feed Mycotoxins Binders

o Bentonite

o Clay

o Others

q Feed Mycotoxins Modifiers

o Bacteria

o Yeast

o Enzymes

o Others

By Source the global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market has been divided into:

q Organic

q Inorganic

By Form the global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market has been divided into:

q Liquid

q Dry

By Livestock the global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market has been divided into:

q Aquatic Animals

q Ruminants

q Swine

q Poultry

q Others

By country/region, the global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Olmix Group

q ADM

q Bayer

q Cargill

q BASF SE

q Kemin

q Nutreco

q Norel

q Novus International

q Biomin

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

