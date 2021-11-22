Seed Treatment Market– Key Development size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Seed Treatment Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Seed Treatment Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Seed Treatment Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Seed Treatment Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Seed Treatment Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

The application process of chemical, physical and biological mixtures with the aim of improving the productivity of soil and seed and enhance agricultural production is called seed treatment. The disinfection of crops from seed borne and soil borne organisms that are averse to crop health is the main function of seed treatment. Seed treatment has an edge over traditional techniques like spraying methods since they are lesser labor-intensive and cost-effective.

Market Drivers

The surging population and the need to feed to feed the ever-increasing number of mouths coupled with the necessity to improve crop yield is driving the seed treatment market.

The seed treatment market is gaining momentum owing to its capability to improvise the seeds in their initial stages. It not only acts as a seed enhancer and protects the seed in the initial stages and reduces the germination time but also emits the adverse influence of soil pathogens and other infections to adversely affect the seed health. It does away with the potentiality of a seed and converts it into a seedling.

The soaring awareness among the farmers and their community with regard to the positive side of seed treatment utilization in the agricultural process coupled with the cost advantage of seed treatment procedure over chemical treatment is fueling the growth of the seed treatment market.

Supportive policies of the government aimed towards the widespread incorporation of seed treatment methods in the agricultural crop production process to enhance productivity and yield is empowering the growth of this market.

Also, the growing production of corn owing to its soaring demand as a biofuel is augmenting the growth of this market. Depleting non-renewable resources and growing demand for energy and energy conservation attitudes is indirectly bolstering the growth of this market.

Finally, the adverse climatic conditions and its adverse influence on agricultural activities especially in the less-developed economies is hampering the crop yield. Seed Treatment aids in getting rid of the impact of climatic adversities on agriculture which is further fostering the growth of seed treatment market.

Market Restraints

Seed treatment involves the usage of a variety of chemicals like pesticides, insecticides and fertilizers that has to be handled with immense care. This factor is taking a toll on the growth prospects of this market.

The low profit margin of the agricultural producers due to several economical bottlenecks coupled with the adherence to stringent regulations of the regulatory bodies over the utilization of seed treatment methods is retarding the growth of this market.

The possibility of replacing seed treatment with other methods like fertility management, crop rotation and plantation of certified seeds is hampering the growth of this market.

The significance of climatic conditions in agricultural production and the rising tendency of climatic emergencies like floods, landslides, hurricanes and extreme weather conditions is impeding the growth prospects of the seed treatment market.

The bottlenecks associated with preserving treated seeds for a long time especially for soybean is threatening the growth of seed treatment market.

Opportunities

Increasing research and development of seed treatment methods and the integration of both biological-biological and chemical-biological components in seed treatment methods is a lucrative opportunity to this market operators.

Soaring production of agricultural commodities and production of high-quality crops is a good stepping stone for this market.

The inclination towards the adoption of sustainable farming projects as a part of some of the sustainable programs of the government and different agencies is a good set of circumstances for this market. the importance of adopting non-chemical seed treating procedures is a good opportunity for this market.

The thriving food industry, increasing attitude of environmental preservation and food safety concerns are some of the great opportunities to kickstart operation in this market.

Trends

The Asia Pacific region is expected to showcase significant growth in this market in the forecast period owing to the widespread agricultural activities in this region, the emerging application of biological seed treatment in this region, and establishment of structural systems for the manufacturing and sales of seed treatment in some parts of this region. Europe is expected to hold a dominant share of this market in forecast period. This can be traced back to the craze for organic farming consequent from the inclination towards non-chemical process of seed treatment and the ban on non-GMO products. Globally, the seed treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Seed Treatment Market encompasses market segments based on product type, function, application technique, stages of seed treatment and country.

By Product Type the global Seed Treatment Market has been divided into:

q Biologicals

q Synthetic Chemicals

By Functions the global Seed Treatment Market has been divided into:

q Seed Enhancement

q Seed Protection

By Application Techniques the global Seed Treatment Market has been divided into:

q Seed Pelleting

q Seed Dressing

q Seed Coating

By Stages of Seed Treatment the global Seed Treatment Market has been divided into:

q Off-Farm

q On-Farm

By country/region, the global Seed Treatment Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q BASF SE

q Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

q Corteva Agriscience

q Bayer AG

q Syngenta AG

q EastMan Chemicals

q Croda International

q UPL Ltd

q FMC Corporation

q Globachem

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Seed Treatment Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

