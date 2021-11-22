Polymer and Color Concentrates Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Polymer and Color Concentrates Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Polymer and Color Concentrates Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Polymer and Color Concentrates Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Polymer and Color Concentrates Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Polymer and Color Concentrates Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

The term polymer suggests large molecules embodied by numerous repeating subunits. Color concentrates is also known as liquid color concentrate. It is process that comprises of a liquid binder (also known as carrier), colorant, and additional additives viz. stabilizers, process additives and other things close to it. Polymer and color concentrates are integrated together for dying the plastic, the absence of which will lead to aesthetical displeasure and also for interchanging certain properties. Color concentrates is added to polymer in the form of solid, liquid or in additive masterbatches.

Market Drivers

The polymer and color concentrates market is primarily driven by the surging application of polymers in different sectors. Polymers comprises of a variety of properties. It consists of mechanical properties namely viscoelasticity and tensile strength, transport properties like diffusible and also viscoelasticity, chemical properties that include bonding with a verity of chemicals, electrical properties like insulators and semiconductors and optical properties. These properties of polymer make its widespread application in a variety of sectors and thriving the polymer and color concentrates market.

The drive for aesthetic pleasure coupled with the soaring demand for packaging material are also fueling the growth of this market. Polymer and color concentrates are extensively used in the packaging of a variety of goods especially of the food and beverage industry and skin-care and wellness industries. The application of polymer without color concentrates makes it visually displeasing in the packaging industry. Attractive packaging is very important component for capturing market base of any product. Moreover, the importance attached to alluring packaging by different firms of different goods is a key determinant of this market. In this context, it is also important to mention that the sectors that use polymer and color concentrates is also booming.

The automotive industry is providing significant impetus to the growth of the polymer and color concentrates market. It has found its application as a generator for thermal resistant, wear resistant and fatigue endurance. In the automotive industry, it is also used as airbags because of flexibility of design and ease in production. The growth of automotive industry in developing and underdeveloped industry is powering the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

The widespread use of polymers and color concentrates poses harmful impact on the environment both the long run and short run. These goods are non-disposable and the discharge of these goods by some final user without any consideration is threatening the environment. The government’s and individual’s concern about environment coupled with the rigid norms of using plastics and polymers are hampering the growth of this market.

Due to the need for glamourous look of the final products using polymer and color concentrates, coloring toning is important. But the process of complementing colors come with a cost and that is extravagant. Also, color matching is not befitting for certain applications. These factors are severely hindering the growth of the polymer and color concentrate market.

Opportunities

Although a significant demand for polymer and color concentrates come from the automotive industry but this sector has recorded downturn in 2019 and due to the outbreak of Covid-19. But the market is likely to flourish and the introduction of electric vehicles is likely to provide bankable opportunities for the polymer and color concentrates market.

The application of polymer and color concentrates is likely to sustain and grow because it is used as a packaging material in most of the industries that are expected to prosper.

Trends

It can be projected that the Asia-Pacific region is likely to be the fastest growing region for the polymer and color concentrates market because of the presence of India and China. Actually Asia-Pacific is the biggest consumer of polymer and color concentrates products and the largest market in Asia-Pacific is located at China. China is the dominant producer of this product globally counting to one-fourth production. Thirty percent of the global supply of the product is made by China. Actually, China is the fulcrum of chemical production and hence it has gained such a significant position. The largest industry for polymer and color concentrates is located in India with a market size of INR 1.8 trillion owing to the fact that a variety of division of this product is produced. Moreover, the variety of sectors in which polymer and color concentrates can be used to is huge and has growth prospects. So, it can be projected that the polymer and color concentrate market is likely to be skyrocketing in the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Polymer and Color Concentrates Market encompasses market segments based on polymer type, color concentrates technology type, application, and country.

By Polymer Type the global Polymer and Color Concentrates Market has been divided into:

q Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

q Engineering Plastics

q PET

q Styrenics

q Olefins

q Others

By Color Concentrates Technology Type the global Polymer and Color Concentrates Market has been divided into:

q Spinning

q Blow Molding

q Injection Molding

By Application the global Polymer and Color Concentrates Market has been divided into:

q Consumer Products

q Automotive Industry

q Packaging Industry

q Electrical & Electronics Department

q Medical and Healthcare Sectors

q Others

By country/region, the global Polymer and Color Concentrates Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Chroma Color Corporation

q Plastics Color Corporation

q PolyOne Corporation

q RTP Company

q Ampacet Corporation

q AMERICHEM

q Teknor Apex

q Colortech Inc

q COLOR MASTER INC

q Penn Color Inc

q Maxichem Specialty Compounds Inc

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Polymer and Color Concentrates Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

