Composite Rebar Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion during 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Composite Rebar Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Composite Rebar Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Composite Rebar Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Composite Rebar Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Composite Rebar Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR of 10.7% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Composite Rebar, also known as Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar is one type of bar used in constructions as tension device in reinforced concrete to strengthen it and lessen the tension. These are used as alternative of steel bars due to its superior wear and corrosion resistance, high tensile strengthand lightweight.

Market Drivers

The growing construction sector is main driver behind the rapid growth of Composite Rebar Market. Composites Rebars are highly preferred in building bridges, pedestrian, buildings, underground constructions, marine constructions, etc. due to its high durability, wear resistance and corrosion resistance even when exposed to humidity. It is very lightweight too which is highly needed in constructing bridges and multistory buildings. The growing number of construction works and marine constructions these days is pushing the growth rate of the said market to rise high.

Beside this, the rapid urbanization, growing population, rising per capita income and rising concern over long lasting constructions are also some of the key players behind the rapid growth of the Composite Rebar Market.

Aside from these, the government subsidies to the construction firms to use better products and rising foreign investments in the Composite Rebar sector are also adding fuel to this increasing market growth.

The regular introduction of different and brand-new types of Composite Rebars with better tensile strength, qualities and durability in different sizes and price range to satisfy the varying tastes of the customers is also attracting new consumers and thus helping the growth rate of Composite Rebar Market to rise high. The convenience and efficiency of Composite Rebar spaces is also helping in the expansion of the said market.

Market Restraints

The Composite Rebar Market has a huge potential. Though it is expanding very fast day by day, many things are preventing it from using its full potential. Some of these restraints are–

High prices of the raw materials, high installation, maintenance and repairing costs, high cost of R&D activities and high transportation and import costs resulting into high rents of the premium quality end products.

Emission of harmful chemicals and pollutants during production.

Unavailability of these products in many regions.

Lack of awareness about the availability and benefits of the Composite Rebar in the developing countries.

Availability of substitutes at lower prices.

Opportunities

The Composite Rebar Sector is expected have huge opportunities as the governmentally subsidized and funded construction sector is expanding rapidly. Government initiative to provide a greater number of more durable public construction goods such as bridges and flyovers, sky walks, underground walks and parking, pedestrians, buildings to make daily lifestyles of its citizens easier is helping this expansion further.

Trends

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific and North America will be fighting to take the place of the largest share of Composite Rebar Market. The demand for these products in the two said region is driven by its expanding construction and redevelopment sector where composite rebars in place of steel bars are used as a raw material for building infrastructure, growing population and rising disposable income among individuals. It is also believed that on the basis of product type, the basalt fiber reinforced rebar segment will face the highest growth rate for its relatively low prices, high temperature and humidity resistance, high demand in civil engineering sectors as a replacement of steel and efficiency and convenience.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Composite Rebar Market encompasses market segments based on product type, resin type, application, end usage, distributional channel and country.

By Product Type the global Composite Rebar Market has been divided into:

q Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)

q Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)

q Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)

q Others

By Resin Type the global Composite Rebar Market has been divided into:

q Polyester Resin Composite Rebar

q Vinylester Resin Composite Rebar

q Others

By Contract Term the global Composite Rebar Market has been divided into:

q Short-term Contracts

q Long-term Contracts

q Others

By Application the global Composite Rebar Market has been divided into:

q Construction

q Marine

q Electrical Isolation

q Industrial

q Others

By End Usage the global Composite Rebar Market has been divided into:

q Personal

q Government

q Commercial

By Distributional Channel the global Composite Rebar Market has been divided into:

q Offline

q Online

q Others

By country/region, the global Composite Rebar Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q American Fiberglass Rebar

q American Grating, LLC

q Armastek

q B&B FRP Manufacturing Inc.

q Dextra Group

q DowAksa

q Engineered Composites Ltd

q FireP International AG

q Hughes Brothers

q Hyosung Corporation

q International Gratings Inc.

q Marshall Composites Technology LLC

q Mitsubishi Rayon Co.

q Pultron Composites

q Schoeck

q SGL Group

q Ten Cate NV

q TUF-BAR

q Zoltek Companies, Inc.

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Composite Rebar Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

Dextra Group

Established in 1983 and headquartered in Thailand has been one of the major market players in Composite Rebar Market has been provided raw materials to and helped in manufacturing of more than 8000 construction worldwide since the beginning. The company has opened a brand new workshop in Hong Kong in 2017. They also have signed a new deal with Rocscience to develop engineering solutions in May 2020 and featured in the SAICE magazine for their advanced GRFP Rebar making technology in July 2020.

Hughes Brothers

The North American construction material providing company Hughes Brothers was established in 1931 and has been manufacturing composite rebars under the brand name of Aslan FRP. The manufactured FRP products include Aslan 100 GFRP Rebars for new construction, Aslan 200 CFRP Rebars for Near Surface Mount Structural Strengthening, Aslan 500 CFRP Tapes for Near Surface Mount Structural Strengthening, Aslan 400 CFRP Laminates for externally bonded strengthening and Aslan 600 Dowel bars for load transfer between slabs.

FireP International AG

Situated in Switzerland, the FireP Interantional AG has expanded their business all over world including Shanghai, Japan, Germany, Canada etc. The company first produced their FRP products in 1985 and since then has evolved a lot and started making new types of FRP Rebars with using both polyester and vinyl ester resin materiasl in different shapes and price ranges.

Salient Features:

