Agricultural Film Market Foraying into Emerging Economies

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Agricultural Film Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Agricultural Film Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Agricultural Film Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Agricultural Film Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Agricultural Film Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR of 5.8% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Agricultural Films refer to one type of a plastic material used in agricultural sectors for better productivity. Agricultural Films help to suppress weeds and conserve water during crop production and landscaping. The plastic material acts as a barrier to keep outside component to come within the soil and the plants or crops grow through the slits or holes in the sheet.

Market Drivers

The growing agricultural sector is main driver behind the rapid growth of Agricultural Film Market. The need to reduce soil erosion, conserve nutrients, control soil temperature, control weeds, block UV rays and NIR is pushing the growth rate of the said market to rise high.

Beside this, the rapid urbanization and technological advancements, growing population, rising per capita income and growing demand for food grains are also some of the key players behind the rapid growth of the Agricultural Film Market.

Aside from these, the government subsidies and incentives to the agricultural and greenhouse firms and rising foreign investments in the Agricultural Film sector are also adding fuel to this increasing market growth.

The regular introduction of different and brand-new types of Agricultural Film with better protection, technologies and durability in different sizes and price range to satisfy the varying tastes of the customers is also attracting new consumers and thus helping the growth rate of Agricultural Film Market to rise high. The convenience and efficiency of Agricultural Films is also helping in the expansion of the said market.

Market Restraints

The Agricultural Film Market has a huge potential. Though it is expanding very fast day by day, many things are preventing it from using its full potential. Some of these restraints are–

High prices of the raw materials, high installation, maintenance and repairing costs, high cost of R&D activities and high transportation and import costs resulting into high rents of the premium quality end products.

Lack of penetration in the non-agricultural-based country markets.

Unavailability of these products in many regions.

Lack of awareness about the availability and benefits of the Agricultural Film in the developing countries.

Not available for bigger sized crops.

Opportunities

The Agricultural Film Sector is expected have huge opportunities as the governmentally subsidized and funded agricultural and greenhouse cultivation sectors are expanding rapidly. Growing usage of mulch films which are used in the dry regions where water scarcity is high in order to sustain crops is helping this expansion further.

Trends

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest share of Agricultural Film Market. The demand for these products in the Asia Pacific region is driven by its expanding agricultural sector, growing population and rising disposable income among individuals. It is also believed that on the basis of product type, the LLDPE segment will face the highest growth rate for its relatively low prices, high temperature resistance, high tensile strength and superior durability.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Agricultural Film Market encompasses market segments based on product type, application, end usage, distributional channel and country.

By Product Type the global Agricultural Film Market has been divided into:

q Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

q Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

q Reclaim

q Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

q High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

q Others (EVOH, PVC, and ETFE)

By Application the global Agricultural Film Market has been divided into:

q Greenhouse Film

o Classic Greenhouse Film

o Macro Tunnel/ Walking Tunnel

o Low Tunnel

q Mulch Film

o Transparent or Clear Mulch

o Black Mulch

o Others (Blue, Yellow, Grey etc)

q Silage Film

o Silage Stretch Wrap

o Silage Bag

o Silage Sheet

q Others

By End Usage the global Agricultural Film Market has been divided into:

q Personal

q Government

q Commercial

By Distributional Channel the global Agricultural Film Market has been divided into:

q Offline

q Online

q Others

By country/region, the global Agricultural Film Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q AB Rai Plast OY

q AEP Industries Inc.

q Armando Alvarez

q BASF SE

q Berry Plastic Corporation

q British Polythene Industries PLC.

q Britton Group

q ExxonMobil

q Group Barbier

q Kuraray

q Novamont

q Trioplast

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Agricultural Film Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

AB Rani Plast OY

Located in Finland, the AB Rani Plast OY launched their new products in 2020. The high performance beverage shrink film is made from recycled raw materials and carbon neutral products are expected to help them achieve sustainable growth.

BASF SE

Headquartered in Germany, the BASF SE is one of the most renowned manufacturers of agricultural films. In October, 2020, the company received CIIF New Materials Award for new materials such as synthetic film, spandex textile fibers etc. with exclusive technologies.

