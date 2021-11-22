Metal Powder Market Expansion to be Persistent during 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Metal Powder Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Metal Powder Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Metal Powder Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Metal Powder Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Metal Powder Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Metal that can be found in powdered form is known as metal powder. Metal powders include iron powder, nickel powder, aluminum powder and many more. The production of metal powders is cost effective. Various techniques by which metal powder is produced include Centrifugal Atomization, Liquid Atomization, Gas Atomization and Direct Reduction. Metal powders are of superior quality and versatile. Metal processing technology that makes use of metal powders to produce the final commodity is known as powder metallurgy.

Market Drivers

Powder metal is being increasingly utilized in the manufacturing sector owing to its recyclability, cost-efficiency, lower levels of waste generation, and high-volume capability. Growing population and the increasing purchasing power is positively influencing the manufacturing sector. The flourishing manufacturing industry and the adherence to additive manufacturing process is fueling the growth of the metal powder market.

The soaring drive for the application of lightweight products in the automobile sector is driving the growth of this market. The broadening consumer vase for electric vehicles and the continuously rising production of automotive is bolstering the growth of this market. The craze for sustainable development by alleviating GHG emissions which is the result of lightweight components is charging the growth of the metal powder market.

Certain metal powders like aluminum powder are used in the production of solar cells under the green energy sector. The growing traction of the power and utility sector is empowering the growth of this market.

The marine industry makes use of nickel powder owing to its corrosive resistance. The growing water-based activities like deep water mining activities and many others is positively influencing the metal powder market.

Metal powder is also widely used in the healthcare sector for the production of advanced medical equipment like blacking hook, graspers, forceps, surgery blades, blacking plates, and many more. The thriving healthcare sector along with the consumer propensity to pay for finished commodities is boosting the metal powder market growth.

Market Restraints

The cost of producing metal powder is immoderately high and only lowers a little in case of mass production which is severely straining the growth of the metal powder market.

The complexity of handling metal powder is taking a toll on the metal powder market growth.

Opportunities

The growing penetration of metal injection molding and additive manufacturing in developing economies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to this market.

Titanium-based medical implants in the direction to provide deformation solutions of vertebrae, bones and human skull is a good scope to kickstart operation in this market.

The thriving end use sector and the growing application of metal powder in many activities like production of nickel-cadmium batteries, welding rods, transparent conductors, glazing ceramics is bankable opportunities to better performance.

Trends

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the soaring demand of metal powder in the aerospace and automotive sector and the operation of producers of small-size and medium-size components for press and sinter products. In the North American region, the powder forging technology can be traced as a reason for the significant progress of the metal powder market in this region. Metal injection molding technology and additive manufacturing technology is projected to globally dominate the metal powder market in the forecast period owing to the growing digitalization across the globe.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Metal Powder Market encompasses market segments based on metal type, technology, application and country.

By Metal Type the global Metal Powder Market has been divided into:

q Ferrous

q Non-Ferrous

o Aluminium

o Copper

o Nickel

q Others

By Technology the global Metal Powder Market has been divided into:

q Additive Manufacturing

q Metal Injection Moulding

q Press and Sinter

q Others

By Application the global Metal Powder Market has been divided into:

q Healthcare

q Aerospace and Defence

q Automotive

q Others

By country/region, the global Metal Powder Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Sandvik

q GKN Plc

q BASF SA

q Rio Tinto

q Alcoa

q H.C. Starck

q Hoganas AB

q ATI

q Miba Group

q Carpenter Technology Corporation

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Metal Powder Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

