Decorative Concrete Market Status And Business Outlook 2028

The recent market intelligence report, published by Data Insights Partner on the decorative concrete market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of and sub-segments in both the regional and international market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the regional and global decorative concrete market over the short as well as long period of time. The report also includes the benefits and market opportunities presented in this field. Beside this, a detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of the global market is offered too. In accordance with the report, the decorative concrete market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% over the period of forecast period of 2020-2028.

Concrete is the one of those few material which can provide strength, durability and structural capabilities to both the residential and non-residential constructions. Concrete is known as the oldest and strongest material used to build. Decorative concrete is usually used not only to as a material for construction but also as an aesthetic enhancement to it while serving its role as an important part of the building itself like floors, walls, patios etc. Decorative concretes are made from transformation of concretes with the help of various materials which may be used once the concrete is cured or during the pouring process, these materials may or may not include acid staining, stamped concrete, polished concrete, decorative overlays, concrete countertops, vertical overlays etc.

Rapid urbanisation is the key factor playing behind the expansion of decorative market. The ever-expanding construction sectors, the rising world population and the growing need for high-quality residential and commercial infrastructure with increasing per capita income are some of the main drivers in the growth of decorative concrete market. The growing investment in this sector and the durable, easy-to-maintain properties and longer life span of decorative concrete is adding fuel to the rapid growth of the market. The Beside this, the rising concerns over clean city and better and expensive lifestyles, mainly in the developed countries is helping the growth of the decorative concrete market in both indoor and outdoor sectors.

The decorative concrete market has a huge potential. Though it is expanding very fast day by day, many things are preventing it from using its full potential. Some of these restraints are–

? High prices of the raw materials.

? High transportation and exportation cost.

? High cost of the end product.

? Emission of harmful pollutants during production.

? Hard to transport from one place to another.

? Unavailability in many regions.

? Lack of awareness about the availability and benefits of the decorative concrete products in the developing countries.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe are expected to be the fastest-growing decorative concrete market. The demand for decorative concrete in Asia Pacific region is driven by its ever-growing usage in the industrial sectors and the increasing foreign investments in the said market. The increase in the application of decorative concrete in buildings, hospitals, offices and schools, sidewalks, walls, pool decks is projected to fuel the market growth for decorative concrete in the said region in the next few years. The rapid economic growth and increase in demand for better lifestyle and rising population in the said region is expected to increase the demand for these products. It is also believed that on the basis of application, the floors followed by sidewalks, driveways and walls segment will have the largest share for the rising population and industrial and residential sector in the forecast period. For its low price and durability and high demand the market share of the concrete used in outdoor by location and stained concrete by product type is also expected to rise significantly in the said time.

This market intelligence report on the decorative concrete market is segmented based on product type, application, end usage, location, distributional channel and the country/regions.

By Product Type, the decorative concrete market is divided into–

Stamped Concrete

Stained Concrete

Concrete Overlays

Coloured Concrete

Polished Concrete

Epoxy Coating

Others (Concrete Dyes, engravings etc.)

By Application, the decorative concrete market is divided into–

Floors

Driveways

Pool Deck

Sidewalks

Patios

Walls

Others

By End Usage, the decorative concrete market is segmented into–

Residential

Non-residential

o Commercial

o Academics

o Others

By Location, the decorative concrete market is divided into–

Indoor

Outdoor

By Distribution Channel, the decorative concrete market is segregated into–

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online

Others

By Regional Outlook, the decorative concrete market is divided into–

North America (United States, Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands and other countries)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel, Arabia, Egypt and other countries)

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

BASF

Sika AG

3M

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Huntsman International LLC

The Sherwin Williams Company

Boral Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Arkema SA

Cemex S.A.B DE C.V.

Other players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as decorative concrete market related investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Decorative concrete market is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players like Sika AG, BASF, 3M, Boral Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, etc. are trying to gain the market power in their hands by producing the products in low costs and thus charging low prices and using different kind of marketing campaigns.

An in-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as market data analysis, time series and cross section statistical data analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

