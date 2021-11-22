Firestop Sealants Market Size and Forecast 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Firestop Sealants Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Firestop Sealants Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Firestop Sealants Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Firestop Sealants Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Firestop Sealants Market is projected to expand by a healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity & Trends of the Market:

Definition

Firestop Sealants are mainly used to resist the passage of water, flame and smoke through construction joints. These sealants can prevent fire break out by sealing small openings of 2cm to 4cm. They are usually used to aid motion including water hammer, pipe vibration, thermal expansion etc. without damaging the seals. These sealants are of three types: silicone sealants which are elastic, can maintain stability in fluctuating temperature and provide resistance against moisture and chemicals, ablative sealants which has the property to absorb the fire and release it in the form of gas and intumescent sealants which are mainly used to seal plastic pipes.

Market Drivers

The growing residential building, industrial and commercial sectors are the main drivers of the Firestop Sealants Market. The smoke, flame, and water resisting properties of Firestop Sealants is playing an important role in the increase in demand for these products to help prevent fire break outs in case of electrical malfunctions or failure, chemical spilling, mechanical failure etc. Firestop Sealants are also used in industrial sectors as a tool to prevent the passage of fire from areas such as insulated metal pipes, metal pipes, plastic pipes and connection joints.

Beside this, the growing numbers of fire related accidents in the past few years has made the government take strict regulations regarding the installation of fire safety equipment in every building which in turn has become one of the key factors behind the rapid growth of the Firestop Sealants Market.

Aside from these, the rising concerns over fire safety among individuals, growing world population, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income are also adding fuel to this increasing market growth.

The regular introduction of different and brand-new types of end product with better qualities, better technology in various price range for the varying tastes and changing preference of customers is also attracting new consumers and thus helping the growth rate of Firestop Sealants Market to rise high. The convenience and efficiency of Firestop Sealants is also helping in the expansion of the said market.

Market Restraints

The Firestop Sealants Market has a huge potential. Though it is expanding very fast day by day, many things are preventing it from using its full potential. Some of these restraints are–

? High cost of raw materials.

? High maintenance and repairing cost.

? High cost of R&D activities.

? High cost of the end products.

? Non-durability of many end products under extreme weather conditions.

? Unavailability and lack of awareness about the availability of Firestop Sealants in the developing countries.

? Availability of better substitutes.

Opportunities

The pipes and cable penetration segments which will have the largest market share in the forecast period, possess huge opportunities of growth in future due to the rapid usage of Firestop Sealants in this segment for its efficiency and convenience.

Trends

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest share of Artificial Lift Market. The demand for these products in the Asia Pacific region specially in China, India, Japan, South Korea is driven by the growing residential and non-residential sectors in these countries. High per capita income, rising concerns over fire safety and growing population are also driving this market growth. It is also believed that on the basis of product type, the spray segment will have the largest share for its high demand and efficiency and convenience and low cost. It is also expected that by end usage the industrial followed by residential segment will see a very high growth rate in future.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Firestop Sealants Market encompasses market segments based on product type, material, container type, application, end usage, distributional channel and country.

By Product Type the global Firestop Sealants Market has been divided into:

q Liquid

q Spray

q Others

By Material the global Firestop Sealants Market has been divided into:

q Silicone

q Ablative

q Intumescent

q Others

By Container Type the global Firestop Sealants Market has been divided into:

q Can

q Catridge

q Tube

q Pail

q Others

By Application the global Firestop Sealants Market has been divided into:

q Pipes and Cable Penetrations

q Curtain Walls, Facades/ Partition Walls

q Concrete Floor

q Others

By End Usage the global Firestop Sealants Market has been divided into:

q Residential

q Industrial

q Commercial

By Distributional Channel the global Firestop Sealants Market has been divided into:

q Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

q Online

q Others

By country/region, the global Firestop Sealants Market has been divided into:

q North America (the U.S., Canada),

q Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

q Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

q Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

q Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

q Hilti Corporation

q The 3M Company

q H.B. Fuller Company

q ROCKWOOL International A/S

q Arkema SA

q Sika AG

q Urja Sealants Pvt. Ltd

q Rapidrop Global Ltd

q Fosroc, Inc.

q Tremco Incorporated

q Soudal Accumetric

q Emerson Electric Co.

q Specified Technologies Inc.

q RectorSeal

q Etex SA/NV

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Firestop Sealants Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Few Recent Developments

Hilti Corporation

Founded in 1941, the North American company Hilti Corporation has been one of the leading market players of Firestop Sealants market. The company has increased their product range with various R&D activities over the past years. They have both liquid and spray firestop sealants in different price range which has made them very attractive to all types of consumers. Though they sell it to different types of consumers, their main growth is due to huge sale in the industrial sectors.

The 3M Company

Founded in 1902 the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, now the 3M Company (1910) has become one of the largest companies in the Firestop Sealants Market with their wide range of products in this industry. The company has been selling their more than 60,000 products under several brands equally to both residential and non-residential sectors over the past few years.

