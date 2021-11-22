Air through Non-Woven Fabric Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Air through Non-Woven Fabric market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Air through Non-Woven Fabric market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Air through Non-Woven Fabric market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Air through Non-Woven Fabric market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Air through Non-Woven Fabric market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Nonwoven fabrics are neither woven nor knitted. This term is mainly used in the textile manufacturing industry. It is a fabric-like material made from staple fiber and long fibers bonded together by chemical, mechanical, heat or solvent treatment. It has a limited-life, single-use fabric or a very durable fabric. Nonwoven fabric has properties like high absorbent, soft, strong, washable etc.

The growth of the nonwoven fabrics market is attributed to the increase in demand for nonwoven products & solutions for hygiene, medical, construction, and filtration applications. The key growth drivers of the nonwoven fabrics market are the growth of the modern healthcare sector in the emerging markets, rise in birth rate, and increase in the golden ager population in the western countries. Nonwovens are used as an alternative to traditional textiles in hygiene products due to their excellent absorption properties, softness, smoothness, strength, comfort & fit, stretchability, and cost-effectiveness.

Introduction of products with reduced costs such as disposable & reusable surgical gowns, drapes, gloves, and instrument wraps for use in cost-sensitive hospitals are expected to boost the growth of the market

Several government initiatives to control HAIs (Hospital Acquired Infections) promote the use of nonwoven medical products, such as disposable patient gowns, drapes, and linens that help reduce the spread of HAIs.

The increase in the number of cases worldwide and the growing need for healthcare workers are expected to boost the demand for disposable hospital supplies and nonwoven materials during the forecast period

Owing to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for nonwoven fabrics for hygiene applications is bringing more opportunities for the market

Expansion of new technologies led the textile industry to witness the growth in its product segments. New technologies are expected to bring down the production cost increasing the availability of non-woven fabric at affordable price

Ø Spunbond is one of the most preferred technologies through which nonwoven fabrics can be produced in higher quantities

Raw material used for the production of non-woven products is mainly synthetic, which contributes approximately 80% . Some of these raw material fibers, such as polyester and cotton, are available at affordable prices and are available in large quantities. Other raw materials, such as carbon fibers, glass fibers, etc are costlier and not easily available.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Air through Non-Woven Fabric market encompasses market segments based on polymer type,layers,application and country.

By Polymer type the global Air through Non-Woven Fabric market has been divided into:

Polyster

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Wood pulp

Rayon

Others

By layers the global Air through Non-Woven Fabric market has been divided into:

Single

Double

By application the global Air through Non-Woven Fabric market has been divided into:

Hygiene

Medical

Filtration

Automotive

Consumer products

Building & Construction

Others

By country/region, the global Air through Non-Woven Fabric market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

JNC Corporation

Jiangsu Shengfang

Oji Kinocloth

Kinsei Seishi Co

Berry Global

HYSD Group

Xiamen Sana Coporation

Fujian Jintan Industrial Co

Jinjiang H&C Industry Co

Nonwoventex Industrial Co

Beijing Dayuan Nonwovens Co

Others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Air through Non-Woven Fabric market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

