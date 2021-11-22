Phenolic Resin Market– Comprehensive Survey on Demand by 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Phenolic Resin Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Phenolic Resin Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Phenolic Resin Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Phenolic Resin Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Phenolic Resin Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Phenolic resin or phenol-formaldehyde resin is manufactured using phenol and formaldehyde by reacting them at various temperatures. Phenolic resins offer properties such as flame-retardant, high tensile strength, high heat resistance, low toxicity, and also generate low smoke. Phenolic resin finds application in construction industry as wood adhesives, laminates, coatings, paper impregnation and others.

Growing use of phenolic resin in wood adhesives owing to its advanced properties such as water resistance, weather resistance and moisture resistance

Ø Construction industry is forecasted to register high growth, particularly in developing regions of the world. The global construction output is estimated to increase at CAGR of 5% to 7% over the forecast period.

Ø As per United Nation statistics (2018), 55% of the total global population lived in urban areas, which is expected to increase to 68% by 2050

Surge in use of phenolic resin in electrical & electronics and household appliances owing to water and moisture resistance properties is expected to boost the market. Growing urbanization population is expected to increase the consumption of advanced household appliances over the forecast period promoting the phenolic resin market across the globe

Growing automotive industry and stringent regulations for increasing fuel efficiency in automotive industry is promoting the use of lightweight materials over the forecast period.

Ø Automobile production in BRIC countries is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7% to 9% over the forecast period

Volatility in crude oil prices is anticipated to restrain the market over the forecast period, as crude oil is raw material for phenol. Moreover, stringent compliance norms for the production of formaldehyde is a major challenge for manufacturers negatively impacting the phenolic resin market

Surge in adoption of nanotechnology for the production of phenolic resin to enhance its functional and structural properties is expected to create opportunistic platform for phenolic resin market

Phenolic resin manufacturers adopt various strategies such as investment in research & development, expansion, merger & acquisition, etc to sustain in highly competitive market globally

Ø In 2019, Hexion Inc. a major manufacturer in Australia announced to increase its production capacity at Brimbank (Australia)

Ø In 2018, Silverfleet Capital invested in Prefere Resins Holding GmbH, a major manufacturer of phenolic resin. The investment is expected to help the company in research & development, new product launches, expanding geographical presence, etc

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Phenolic Resin Market encompasses market segments based on resin type, application, industry and country.

By Resin Type the global Phenolic Resin Market has been divided into:

Resol

Novolac

Others

By Application the global Phenolic Resin Market has been divided into:

Wood adhesive

Molding compound

Laminate

Insulation

Coating

Paper Impregnation

Others

By Industry the global Phenolic Resin Market has been divided into:

Construction

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Furniture

Industrial

Others

By country/region, the global Phenolic Resin Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd

BASF SE

Kolon Industries Inc.

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Prefere Resins

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Phenolic Resin Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

