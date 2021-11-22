Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market size Witness Exponential Growth size 2028

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Bio-based biodegradable plastics market surfaced as a sustainable and viable solution to curb the negative impacts of using conventional fossil based plastics. The industry also promises to unfold the white spaces within saturating plastics market.

Developed markets of Europe and North America are focused on developing bio based industries, as it offers new job opportunities, with no environmental impact and hence the biobased biodegradable plastics market has caught the attention of global investors in plastics and polymer industry. Bio-based biodegradable plastics market surfaced as a sustainable and viable solution to curb the negative impact of using conventional fossil-based plastics.

Global market for bio-based biodegradable plastics reported Y-o-Y growth of 11.5% during last couple of years. However, due to stringent regulations in the developed market and constantly increasing demand for packaging plastics in developed regions, the market is projected to grow at an increased CAGR of XX.XX% through 2028

The European Union enforced a Europe-wide law: a Packaging Waste Directive that reduced plastic bag use by 50% by 2017 and 80 % by 2019. Member states chose to either ban or tax use of plastics.

In Texas, United States, 11 cites have banned use of use of plastic bags by imposing charges. Coalitions such as The Ontario Plastic Bag Reduction Task Group, which work towards halving use of plastic bags, have also been driving the biodegradable plastics market.

Many consumers are unaware that a type of plastic that can be decomposed, exists in the market. Low awareness about the environmental benefits of the material is one of the prominent factors restraining the growth of the biodegradable plastics market globally.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market encompasses market segments based on application, end use, Industry and country.

By Product Type the global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market has been divided into:

Packaging

Fiber

Agriculture

Medical

Others

By Product Type the global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market has been divided into:

PLA (Polylactic Acid)

PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates)

Starch blends

Polyesters

Regenerated cellulose

Others

By country/region, the global Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

BASF

DOW

Novamont

Natureworks

MetabolixInc.

Corbion

Biome Technologies

Others

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Biobased Biodegradable Plastics Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

